NVIDIA (NVDA) Stock: Partners With Deutsche Telekom for €1 Billion AI Data Center in Munich

By: Blockonomi
2025/11/04 20:47
TLDR

  • NVIDIA partnered with Deutsche Telekom for a €1 billion ($1.2 billion) AI data center in Munich launching Q1 2026
  • The facility will use approximately 10,000 NVIDIA GPUs to power AI models
  • Deutsche Telekom says the project will increase Germany’s AI computing power by roughly 50%
  • NVIDIA shares rose 2.17% on Monday to close at $206.88
  • The project is part of the European Union’s $215 billion plan to boost AI development across the region

NVIDIA announced a €1 billion partnership with Germany’s Deutsche Telekom on Tuesday. The deal will create an industrial AI cloud launching in the first quarter of 2026.

The cloud will operate from a refurbished data center in Munich. It will house approximately 10,000 of NVIDIA’s advanced graphics processing units.

Deutsche Telekom stated the new facility will increase Germany’s AI computing power by roughly 50%. This expansion comes as Europe works to catch up with the United States and Asia in AI infrastructure.

The announcement took place at an event in Berlin. NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang attended along with Deutsche Telekom CEO Tim Höttges. Leaders from SAP and Deutsche Bank were also present.

SAP will provide business technology software for the project. The software will help integrate AI functions into corporate systems.


NVIDIA shares climbed 2.17% on Monday. The stock closed at $206.88.

Europe’s Push for AI Infrastructure

The German data center fits into the European Union’s broader $215 billion plan. The EU aims to triple Europe’s computing capacity over the next few years.

The funding and review process for the EU plan remains slow. Projects are still taking shape across the region.

The Munich facility is modest compared to some global projects. A planned Texas data center by SoftBank Group, Oracle, and OpenAI will use about 500,000 GPUs.

Still, the German project represents progress for Europe’s AI ecosystem. It gives European companies a way to run AI tools locally.

NVIDIA’s Growing European Presence

The partnership deepens NVIDIA’s presence in Europe. The company positions itself as a key supplier for the continent’s growing AI demand.

For Deutsche Telekom, the project adds a new business line beyond traditional telecom services. The company is moving into cloud computing and digital services.

The collaboration allows European firms to improve data security and performance. Local AI infrastructure means companies can keep data within regional borders.

Analysts maintain a Strong Buy consensus rating on NVIDIA. The average price target is $237.86, implying a 14.97% upside from current levels.

The Munich data center will start operating in early 2026. NVIDIA will supply the GPUs while Deutsche Telekom manages the facility operations.

The post NVIDIA (NVDA) Stock: Partners With Deutsche Telekom for €1 Billion AI Data Center in Munich appeared first on Blockonomi.

