Nvidia plans to invest $100 billion in OpenAI, with an initial investment of $10 billion

PANews reported on September 23rd that Bloomberg News reported that Nvidia will invest up to $ 100 billion in OpenAI to support next-generation AI data centers and related infrastructure. The two parties have signed a letter of intent, with an initial investment of $ 10 billion, followed by phased investments calculated based on the amount of 1 gigawatt deployed. The project plans to build data centers with at least 10 gigawatts of computing power, using advanced Nvidia chips. Nvidia will also acquire a stake in OpenAI .