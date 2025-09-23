Nvidia plans to invest $100 billion in OpenAI, with an initial investment of $10 billion

PANews reported on September 23rd that Bloomberg News reported that Nvidia will invest up to $ 100 billion in OpenAI to support next-generation AI data centers and related infrastructure. The two parties have signed a letter of intent, with an initial investment of $ 10 billion, followed by phased investments calculated based on the amount of 1 gigawatt deployed. The project plans to build data centers with at least 10 gigawatts of computing power, using advanced Nvidia chips. Nvidia will also acquire a stake in OpenAI .
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected]
for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.