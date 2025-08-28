Nvidia revenue surges 56%, despite zero H20 processor sales to China

The company has posted $46.7 billion in revenue for the quarter, despite restrictive export controls from the US-China trade war.

Computer chip manufacturer Nvidia reported its financial results for the second quarter of its 2026's fiscal year, beating Wall Street expectations for revenues and earnings per share (EPS).

Nvidia reported Q2 revenue of $46.7 billion, a 6% rise over the previous quarter, and over $26.4 billion in net income. The company’s revenue was up by 56% from the previous year, according to Wednesday’s announcement.

The company disclosed EPS of $1.08, using GAAP accounting, and $1.05 EPS for non-GAAP. Nvidia also posted a profit margin of around 72.4% for the quarter.

