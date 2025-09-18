Nvidia to invest £500 million in AI infrastructure firm Nscale, a spin-off of a crypto mining firm

By: PANews
2025/09/18 08:28
Cloud
CLOUD$0,13254+%1,19
Startup
STARTUP$0,008968-%7,16
Sleepless AI
AI$0,1481+%4,22
Particl
PART$0,2082+%0,96
NEO
NEO$6,823+%0,91

PANews reported on September 18th that Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang revealed that Nvidia will invest £500 million (approximately $683 million) in Nscale, stating that Nscale will be part of an AI infrastructure initiative valued at up to £11 billion. Nscale is a UK data center company spun out from Arkon Energy, a crypto mining company, just 16 months ago. Nscale is one of a new generation of "neo-cloud" companies that operate and lease capacity in data centers designed specifically for AI and other data-intensive workloads, and has established partnerships with companies such as Microsoft and OpenAI.

Nscale has revealed little about its funding plans. Last December, the company announced a $155 million funding round led by New York private equity firm Sandton Capital Partners. A month later, the startup announced a £2 billion investment in computing facilities in the UK. The company said it is collaborating with Open Innovation AI, a company based in the United Arab Emirates, but did not disclose the specific funding method.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Satoshi-Era Mt. Gox’s 1,000 Bitcoin Wallet Suddenly Reactivated

Satoshi-Era Mt. Gox’s 1,000 Bitcoin Wallet Suddenly Reactivated

The post Satoshi-Era Mt. Gox’s 1,000 Bitcoin Wallet Suddenly Reactivated appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. X account @SaniExp, which belongs to the founder of the Timechain Index explorer, has published data showing that a dormant BTC wallet was activated after hibernating for six years. However, it was set up 13 years ago, according to the tweet — the time when Satoshi Nakamoto’s shadow was still casting itself around, so to speak. The X post states that the tweet belongs to infamous early Bitcoin exchange Mt. Gox, which suffered from a major hack in the early 2010s, and last year it began paying out compensation to clients who lost their crypto in that hack. The deadline was eventually extended to October 2025. Mt. Gox’s wallet with 1,000 BTC reactivated The above-mentioned data source shared a screenshot from the Timechain Index explorer, showing multiple transactions marked as confirmed and moving a total of 1,000 Bitcoins. This amount of crypto is valued at $116,195,100 at the time of the initiated transaction. Last year, Mt. Gox began to move the remains of its gargantuan funds to pay out compensations to its creditors. Earlier this year, it also made several massive transactions to partner exchanges to distribute funds to Mt. Gox investors. All of the compensations were promised to be paid out by Oct. 31, 2025. The aforementioned transaction is likely preparation for another payout. The exchange was hacked for several years due to multiple unnoticed security breaches, and in 2014, when the site went offline, 744,408 Bitcoins were reported stolen. Source: https://u.today/satoshi-era-mtgoxs-1000-bitcoin-wallet-suddenly-reactivated
1
1$0,014488+%1,348,80
Union
U$0,014425+%2,23
SIX
SIX$0,02192-%0,85
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 10:18
Share
Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

The post Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes A new report from Dune and RWA.xyz highlights Polygon’s role in the growing RWA sector. Polygon PoS currently holds $1.13 billion in RWA Total Value Locked (TVL) across 269 assets. The network holds a 62% market share of tokenized global bonds, driven by European money market funds. The Polygon POL $0.25 24h volatility: 1.4% Market cap: $2.64 B Vol. 24h: $106.17 M network is securing a significant position in the rapidly growing tokenization space, now holding over $1.13 billion in total value locked (TVL) from Real World Assets (RWAs). This development comes as the network continues to evolve, recently deploying its major “Rio” upgrade on the Amoy testnet to enhance future scaling capabilities. This information comes from a new joint report on the state of the RWA market published on Sept. 17 by blockchain analytics firm Dune and data platform RWA.xyz. The focus on RWAs is intensifying across the industry, coinciding with events like the ongoing Real-World Asset Summit in New York. Sandeep Nailwal, CEO of the Polygon Foundation, highlighted the findings via a post on X, noting that the TVL is spread across 269 assets and 2,900 holders on the Polygon PoS chain. The Dune and https://t.co/W6WSFlHoQF report on RWA is out and it shows that RWA is happening on Polygon. Here are a few highlights: – Leading in Global Bonds: Polygon holds 62% share of tokenized global bonds (driven by Spiko’s euro MMF and Cashlink euro issues) – Spiko U.S.… — Sandeep | CEO, Polygon Foundation (※,※) (@sandeepnailwal) September 17, 2025 Key Trends From the 2025 RWA Report The joint publication, titled “RWA REPORT 2025,” offers a comprehensive look into the tokenized asset landscape, which it states has grown 224% since the start of 2024. The report identifies several key trends driving this expansion. According to…
B
B$0,48277-%9,37
MemeCore
M$2,55223-%11,98
Threshold
T$0,01724-%0,34
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:40
Share
U.S. Supreme Court to hear challenge to Trump’s global tariffs on November 5

U.S. Supreme Court to hear challenge to Trump’s global tariffs on November 5

The post U.S. Supreme Court to hear challenge to Trump’s global tariffs on November 5 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The U.S. Supreme Court has set November 5, 2025, as the date it will hear arguments over the legality of Donald Trump’s sweeping global tariffs. The case will test the limits of presidential power and could have major economic consequences. The tariffs, which are still in place, have served as the backbone of Trump’s trade and foreign policy decisions since he secured reelection in January. He enforced them by invoking emergency powers under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), a statute enacted in 1977. Critics have said this was an abuse of authority, while the supporters believe it’s a bold defense of American jobs and security. Courts rule Trump went too far On August 29, 2025, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit struck a major blow to Donald Trump’s trade policy. The judges said that the president had overstepped his authority when he ordered the imposition of tariffs at a global level, using emergency powers under a statute known as the International Emergency Economic Powers Act. The judges emphasized that IEEPA never intended to give presidents unlimited authority over tariffs. Rather, the law was written for limited use in national emergencies related to foreign threats. Previous presidents often deployed it to slap sanctions on or freeze the assets of unfriendly governments. None of them had used it to remake global trade, however. The court said that Trump went too far in using IEEPA to impose tariffs on various imports. The ruling underscored that Congress, not the president, possesses the constitutional power to regulate trade and lay duties. The decision came after months of legal wrangling after a coalition of 12 states, led by Democratic attorneys general from New York, Oregon, and Colorado, sued against the tariffs. They said the tariffs lifted consumer costs, wounded local businesses,…
Union
U$0,014425+%2,23
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8,666-%0,50
BRC20.COM
COM$0,017456+%0,72
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 08:34
Share

Trending News

More

Satoshi-Era Mt. Gox’s 1,000 Bitcoin Wallet Suddenly Reactivated

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

U.S. Supreme Court to hear challenge to Trump’s global tariffs on November 5

Cardano Founder Applauds SEC Approval of Grayscale’s ETF Conversion of GDLC Which Includes ADA

CME to Launch Solana and XRP Options on October 13