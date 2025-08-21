NVIDIA Unveils Nemotron Nano 2 9B for Enhanced Edge AI Performance



Caroline Bishop



NVIDIA’s new Nemotron Nano 2 9B model offers superior accuracy and efficiency for edge AI applications, featuring a hybrid architecture and configurable thinking budget.











NVIDIA has introduced the Nemotron Nano 2 9B, a cutting-edge model designed to enhance edge AI performance with high accuracy and efficiency. This new release, part of the Nemotron family, focuses on delivering superior reasoning capabilities for enterprise-grade AI applications, according to Hugging Face.

Advanced Hybrid Architecture

The Nemotron Nano 2 9B employs a hybrid Transformer–Mamba architecture, which combines the strengths of both technologies to optimize throughput and maintain accuracy. This design allows the model to generate tokens up to six times faster than its peers, making it ideal for low-latency environments. The model’s configurable thinking budget further enhances efficiency by allowing developers to adjust accuracy, throughput, and cost according to their specific needs.

Key Features and Applications

With 9 billion parameters, the Nemotron Nano 2 9B is tailored for various applications, including customer service, support chatbots, and analytics copilots. Its hybrid architecture supports a high throughput, crucial for real-time applications at the edge. The model is accessible via Hugging Face, and NVIDIA plans to make it available through NVIDIA NIM for high throughput and low latency deployments.

Efficiency Through Thinking Budget

The innovative thinking budget feature allows users to limit the number of tokens used for reasoning, potentially reducing costs by up to 60% without compromising accuracy. This feature is particularly beneficial for applications with strict response-time requirements, such as customer service chatbots and edge devices with limited resources.

Development and Optimization

Nemotron Nano 2 was developed using a sophisticated post-training process that includes supervised fine-tuning and reinforcement learning to ensure robust performance across a range of tasks. The model also underwent a compression process to fit within hardware constraints while maintaining high throughput and accuracy.

Getting Started

Developers interested in leveraging Nemotron Nano 2 9B can begin by exploring the model on Hugging Face. The model’s open-source nature encourages further development and customization to meet specific enterprise needs. NVIDIA’s commitment to supporting the open-source community is evident in its release of additional technical resources and datasets to aid developers.

