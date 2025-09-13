Nvidia upgrades GeForce Now with Blackwell RTX 5080 SuperPods

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/13 17:58
Nowchain
NOW$0.006-3.06%

Nvidia has rolled out its latest GeForce Now upgrade, replacing RTX 4080 servers with the new Blackwell RTX 5080 SuperPods. 

According to the American chipmaker, the update is ideal for subscribers of its Ultimate tier, who are promised higher performance, lower latency, and expanded game catalogue without an additional cost if they choose to upgrade.

Blackwell RTX 5080 SuperPods users can expect smoother gameplay with its latest rendering technology, Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) 4 technology, and new AI-upscaling features. The firm mentioned it would add releases such as DUNE: Awakening, Cronos: The New Dawn, and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 as titles that will showcase the GPU’s power.

“NVIDIA Blackwell RTX servers are starting to power up worldwide, so more members can start streaming with unprecedented performance on virtually any device, including PCs, Macs, Chromebooks, LG TVs (4K at 120Hz) and even Steam Decks (now up to 90 fps),” the company wrote on its webpage.

Adding titles on the game library with Install-to-Play

Alongside the hardware upgrade, Nvidia has introduced a new Install-to-Play feature that doubles the GeForce Now library. The service now supports nearly 4,500 games, up from about 2,300 previously available.

Nvidia updates its GeForce Now game-streaming service with the RTX 5080.GFN Thursday promo. Source: Nvidia.

Install-to-Play, or I2P, lets gamers temporarily install games onto Nvidia’s streaming servers. Even large titles exceeding 100 gigabytes can be downloaded in minutes, attributed to the data centers’ high-speed infrastructure. Still, for the moment, it only works with Steam titles, although Nvidia says it has developed the system to feel like a “dedicated cloud gaming PC.”

Performance and Ultimate members receive 100 gigabytes of single-session storage by default. Once a session ends, games vanish unless players subscribe to persistent storage plans for them to remain intact, including those without Steam cloud support. 

Prices start at $3 monthly for 200 gigabytes, $5 for 500 gigabytes, and $8 for one terabyte. 

New weekly updates, featuring Gearbox’ Borderlands 4

As part of its regular content cycle, Nvidia is debuting the RTX 5080 SuperPods launch with three new games this week, including Borderlands 4. The company noted that the title is available at no extra cost for new 12-month Ultimate membership bundles.

Nvidia has promised gamers a steady pace of new game releases through “GFN Thursday,” a weekly schedule of updates where it announces additional supported titles. 

Sifting through the company’s wow factors, performance, and input latency are still fundamental issues for cloud gaming on consoles, steamdeck, and handhelds. And as much as the chipmaker has done a lot for adding more titles, its cloud gaming experience is still in the “playable” tier.

According to WIRED, fast-paced and FPS-hungry titles like Silksong have weaknesses, with minor stutters leading to missed jumps and imprecise combat.

Nvidia’s low-latency improvements recorded some gains in certain conditions. Tests recorded 1080p gameplay at 360 frames per second and 1440p at 240 frames per second, with latency dropping to around 28 milliseconds in Silksong. 

Nvidia tries out cinematic streaming mode

Nvidia is trying to complement higher frame rates through a new Cinematic streaming mode optimized for 4K visuals at 60 frames per second. The mode improves image quality by switching to 4:4:4 color sampling instead of the more common 4:2:0, solving one of the display weaknesses of cloud gaming.

The company also deployed AI-powered filters to sharpen heads-up displays and menus, features that often appear blurred when streamed. When WIRED tested Cyberpunk 2077 on a MacBook Air, graphics ran at maximum settings with consistent 60 fps performance. 

Latency ranged between 35 and 40 milliseconds (ms) on WiFi, which is relatively sweet for those looking for smooth gameplay. However, on the visual fidelity end of the stick, there were several issues found.

If you were to play the GTA-alike game from a distance, on your 4K-rendering HDMI 2.1 television, there is no harm, no foul. But a gamer who is up and close to a monitor with the same output will see fine details appear washed out. Researchers said the effect was like “looking through a faint layer of frosted glass.”

KEY Difference Wire helps crypto brands break through and dominate headlines fast

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

PA Daily | PumpFun’s annual fee income exceeds Ethereum; Trump made it clear that he will not seek a third term

PA Daily | PumpFun’s annual fee income exceeds Ethereum; Trump made it clear that he will not seek a third term

US President Trump made it clear that he would not seek a third term and was optimistic about Vance and Rubio's successors; BlackRock's tokenized fund BUIDL exceeded US$2.7 billion in size.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.327+5.91%
FUND
FUND$0.0238+0.04%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01788+0.33%
Share
PANews2025/05/05 17:00
Share
Top 2 Price Prediction: Bonk and BlockchainFX — BONK Struggles While BFX Emerges as Best Crypto Presale 2025

Top 2 Price Prediction: Bonk and BlockchainFX — BONK Struggles While BFX Emerges as Best Crypto Presale 2025

Right now, Bonk trades at $0.00002299, down 2.3% in the last 24 hours with a $1.86B market cap and a […] The post Top 2 Price Prediction: Bonk and BlockchainFX — BONK Struggles While BFX Emerges as Best Crypto Presale 2025 appeared first on Coindoo.
Bonk
BONK$0.00002682+6.68%
Capverse
CAP$0.15102+5.71%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/13 19:02
Share
Tron Bets Big on User Growth with 60% Gas Fee Reduction

Tron Bets Big on User Growth with 60% Gas Fee Reduction

The post Tron Bets Big on User Growth with 60% Gas Fee Reduction appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tron’s daily revenue dropped from $13.9M to $5M after Proposal #789 fee cut. Gas fee reduced to 100 sun per unit, aiming for higher network adoption. Tron blockchain introduced a significant gas fee cut that had a significant effect on network income in less than ten days. The daily revenue of the layer-1 network dropped to $5 million compared to the previous $13.9 million, which is a significant drop of 64%. Even with this notable decline, Tron continues to be the most popular revenue generator of major blockchain networks. The decline in revenue is due to Proposal #789, which lowered the price of the units of energy to 100 sun instead of 210 sun. This was a strategic move to increase the network adoption by making transactions affordable to the users. The proposal was championed by community member GrothenDI, who believed that the reduced rates would promote sustainable development of the ecosystem. Market Leadership Despite Revenue Decline Even after a successful implementation of the fee reduction strategy, Tron remains on top of blockchain revenue metrics. In the last week, Tron has secured a significant share of 92.8% of all the revenue of all layer-1 networks. This impressive market share is even higher than such giants as Ethereum, Solana, BNB Chain, and Avalanche. The network is estimated to have made about $1.1 billion in transaction fees in the last three months itself. These numbers show that Tron has a strong transaction volume and user base even after the recent pricing changes. The reduction fee plan seems to be meant to focus on long-term growth rather than maximizing revenue in the short term. The analysis of CryptoQuant shows that the lowest point of daily revenue was reached on September 7th in more than a year. But the supporters of the proposal think…
Binance Coin
BNB$939.25+3.66%
SUN
SUN$0.021232+1.29%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09548+0.25%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 19:10
Share

Trending News

More

PA Daily | PumpFun’s annual fee income exceeds Ethereum; Trump made it clear that he will not seek a third term

Top 2 Price Prediction: Bonk and BlockchainFX — BONK Struggles While BFX Emerges as Best Crypto Presale 2025

Tron Bets Big on User Growth with 60% Gas Fee Reduction

US May Launch Strategic Bitcoin Reserve This Year, Says Galaxy Exec

Critical Shibarium Chainlink Update Issued by Shiba Inu Team