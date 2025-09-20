NY Giants, LA Chargers, Ravens Are The Plays

Not much has grounded Los Angeles quarterback Justin Herbert during the Chargers’ 2-0 start. (AP Photo/David Becker) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

The Los Angeles Chargers, not the Denver Broncos, have emerged as the primary challenger to the Kansas City Chiefs’ nine-year reign as AFC West champions.

The Chargers could further separate themselves this week when they host the Broncos in the best game in the AFC’s game of the week. The Chargers would have an early two-game cushion over everyone in the division with a win and a Las Vegas loss at Washington.

Washington will be without quarterback Jayden Daniels, however, after Daniels did not have enough time to recover from a sprained left knee suffered in the Commanders’ 27-18 loss to Green Bay nine days ago.

Baltimore and Detroit, two of the three highest scoring teams in the league, will play in the showcase game of the week on Monday night.

Detroit Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers

Sunday, CBS, 2:05 pm ET

The home team has been the play in this series recently. The Chargers have won four of the last five at home, all by a field goal or more. The Broncos have won their last five at home, only one by less than a field goal.

The Chargers won both last year by seven points each time. The Denver defense, expected be even better than last year after the additions of Dre Greenlaw and Talanoa Huganfa, has not taken that step up. Greenlaw is out.

The Colts ran up 473 yards in a 29-28 comeback win last week, and the Chargers are just as balanced.

The spread: Chargers -2 1/2

The money line: Chargers -154, Broncos -130

The total: -45 1/2

The play: Chargers -2 1/2

Kansas City Chiefs at New York Giants

Sunday, NBC, 8:30 pm ET

The Chiefs have lost their first two for the first time since 2014, and are in danger of their first three-game losing streak since a four-game skid late in 2017. That was the year they slow-played rookie quarterback Patrick Mahomes before letting him start the final game of the season after a playoff berth had been clinched.

Kansas City’s limitations in the running game have become apparent, exacerbated by a difficult early schedule against title contenders the Chargers and Eagles. Mahomes is their leading rusher, never a team’s preferred option, and he has their only two touchdowns on the ground.

Giants quarterback Russell Wilson had near-career day against Dallas, throwing for 450 yards and three touchdowns, and Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert picked apart the Chiefs in the opener.

Trends scream Giants. New York is 9-1 in their last 10 in the series against the spread and the Chiefs are 1-5 in their last six overall against the number. Until/unless the Chiefs figure it out, it is hard to argue.

And remember, the point spread is designed to divide the wagers evenly, not be a true indicator of value.

The spread: Chiefs -5 1/2

The money line: Chiefs -280, Giants +230

The total: -44.5

The play: Giants +5 1/2

Detroit Lions at Baltimore Ravens

Monday, ABC/ESPN, 6:15 pm ET

Detroit rolled it up on Chicago last week in a take-this meeting against former offensive coordinator and new Bears’ coach Ben Johnson.

The Lions outgained the Packers by 100 yards in a Week 1 loss before getting 511 yards total offense against the Bears. Baltimore because the first team in NFL history to score 40 points in each of its first two games without winning both.

The Ravens have won six the last eight straight up and are 5-3 against the number in a series that is played sporadically. Baltimore has won its last five Monday night games and is 22-3 in prime time at home under John Harbaugh.

The spread: Ravens -5 1/2

The money line: Ravens -240, Lions +198

The total: -53 1/2

The play: Ravens -5 1/2

Last week: 1-2

Season: 3-5