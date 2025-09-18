NYDFS orders banks to adopt blockchain analysis

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 18:43
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01746+1.30%
Line Protocol
LINE$0.0000426+19.32%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.3526+0.53%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01657-2.29%

The New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) has issued a guidance letter, signed by Superintendent Adrienne A. Harris, urging financial institutions to integrate blockchain analytics tools into compliance programs to strengthen anti-money laundering prevention, sanctions compliance, and combat abuses related to digital assets. The directive is addressed to “Covered Institutions,” meaning New York state-chartered banks and branches or agencies of foreign banks authorized to operate in the State.

According to data collected from industry reports and field experiences of compliance teams, the adoption of on-chain analytics improves the quality of reports and investigative capability in AML/CFT investigations. Industry analysts also note that, in tests and pilot projects conducted over the past 18 months, the integration between on-chain tools and KYC systems has led to measurable improvements in investigation times and the explainability of alerts.

The directive also fits into the international framework outlined by the Financial Action Task Force, which with the October 2021 update reiterated the need for a risk-based approach for VASP and industry operators.

What the NYDFS Requires from Banks

In the letter, the NYDFS urges financial institutions to assess and, when appropriate, adopt blockchain analytics solutions to support KYC procedures, transaction monitoring, and counterparty risk assessment, with particular attention to Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASP). In the presence of new offerings or substantial modifications to virtual currency activities, prior approval is required, in line with the guidelines already provided on VCRA and compliance analyses.

The message is clear: controls must be proportionate to the business model and the risk appetite of each institution. In this context, banks must document the assessment carried out, update their risk framework, and periodically review the exposure related to digital assets.

Risks, sanctions, and on-chain analysis

The growing adoption of digital assets expands the risk surface to which banks are exposed. On-chain solutions allow for monitoring flows, transactional patterns, and connections with sanctioned addresses, offering traceability that traditional methods do not ensure. The latest data estimates that in 2024 addresses linked to illicit activities received approximately $40.9 billion in cryptocurrencies, an indicator of the size of the on-chain risk detected by analysts. According to the NYDFS, the use of analytics tools reduces classification errors, accelerates investigations, and strengthens the governance of reporting, limiting the “blind spots” in terms of AML/CFT and sanctions control.

Integration of blockchain analysis in AML/CFT programs

For an effective implementation, it is essential to define clear objectives, adopt rigorous data quality criteria, and structure solid processes. That said, a concise operational path may include the following phases:

Recommended Operational Process

  1. Definition of use cases: implementation of extended KYC, transaction monitoring, sanctions screening, and due diligence on VASPs.
  2. Tool selection: choosing tools that cover the relevant chains and offer quality datasets, explainability, and adequate audit trail.
  3. Integration into controls: definition of alerting rules, calibrated thresholds, escalation workflows, and structured reporting.
  4. Staff training: updates on on-chain reading techniques, recognizing warning signals, and the limitations of indicators.
  5. Periodic reassessment: review of models, independent validation, and effectiveness testing of controls.

Use case and first-level controls

  • Portfolio Screening: monitoring wallets to detect abnormal behaviors, suspicious frequencies, or connections with sanctioned addresses.
  • Verification of the origin of funds: analysis of flows between wallets, exchanges, and VASPs to distinguish between “clean” and high-risk funds.
  • Monitoring crypto activity: continuous assessment of exposure to potential money laundering activities, sanctions evasion, and use of high-risk mixers.
  • Third-party evaluation: verification of VASP and external providers through reliability scoring and continuous monitoring.
  • Comparison between expected and actual activity: integration of on-chain insights into risk assessments and stress test scenarios.

Integration into Compliance Programs

Controls must be customized according to the line of business, operations, and risk profile of the institution. The NYDFS requires continuous realignment that considers any changes in products, clientele, or market counterparts. It should be noted that the measures described are indicative examples and do not represent an exhaustive list of possible checks.

Additionally, the Department confirms that any initiative related to virtual currency activities will require prior authorization, with technical communications channeled through the Relationship Managers of the supervised institutions.

Quick Guide to Implementation

  • Define policies and performance metrics for analytics tools, evaluating accuracy, coverage, and investigation times.
  • Formalize escalation procedures and evidence preservation for audits and supervisory reviews.
  • Align risk models with proportionality and traceability requirements of decisions.

FAQ on Screening and Source Verification

How does crypto portfolio screening work?

The screening cross-references on-chain data and off-chain sources to identify anomalous patterns, connections with sanctioned addresses, and suspicious flows to and from VASP. Alerts must be explainable and verifiable.

What steps to follow to verify the origin of the funds?

The procedure involves correlating data related to wallets, exchanges, and client documentation, combining automated analyses and manual checks, with careful monitoring of the assumptions made and the limitations arising from the available data.

Operational Impact: What Changes for Compliance Teams

The adoption of on-chain analytics tools requires banks to update AML/CFT policies, review risk thresholds, and strengthen collaboration between IT, compliance, and internal audit. The need for specialized skills and more effective data governance is likely to increase, allowing for more granular and timely monitoring. Without such adjustments, banks may encounter difficulties during inspections.

Source: https://en.cryptonomist.ch/2025/09/18/nydfs-orders-banks-to-adopt-blockchain-analysis-what-changes-now/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Americans Favor DeFi Adoption With Clear Rules

Americans Favor DeFi Adoption With Clear Rules

The post Americans Favor DeFi Adoption With Clear Rules appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Respondents also showed low trust in traditional finance systems, indicating that the interest in DeFi is partly motivated by dissatisfaction with the status quo Out of those who are pro-DeFi, 84% said they’d use it to make purchases online, 78% would use it to pay bills, and 77% would save money through it Less than half of Americans have “complete” or “a lot of trust” in either large national banks (40%) or regional banks (43%) A survey by the DeFi Education Fund (DEF) shows that 42% of Americans say they would try decentralized finance (DeFi) if proposed legislation is passed into law. That 42% breaks down into about 9% who are “extremely or very likely” and about 33% who are “somewhat likely” to use DeFi under a clearer legal framework. Respondents also showed low trust in traditional finance systems, indicating that the interest in DeFi is partly motivated by dissatisfaction with the status quo. Additionally, the survey revealed that out of those who are pro-DeFi, 84% said they’d use it to make purchases online, 78% would use it to pay bills, and 77% would save money through it. Related: Fed’s First Rate Cut of 2025 Lifts DeFi: Ondo, Hyperliquid, and Uniswap Stand Out Interestingly, four out of every ten Americans think that DeFi could help solve the problem of high fees often charged by regular banks and financial companies. The survey points out that confidence in traditional financial institutions is getting weaker, with widespread skepticism about their ability to serve the average person. For instance, only 49% of US citizens feel the current US financial system meets their needs, and a mere 25% believe it’s structured to benefit ordinary people.  This widespread distrust seems to be reflected in public confidence as well. Less than half of Americans have “complete” or…
DAR Open Network
D$0.0366+1.72%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005331+5.52%
DeFi
DEFI$0.002032-3.60%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 04:34
Share
The HackerNoon Newsletter: Startups, Meet Your New Distribution Channel: AI (9/18/2025)

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Startups, Meet Your New Distribution Channel: AI (9/18/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐 What’s happening in tech today, September 18, 2025? The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, NeXTSTEP OS Released, Influenced Mac OS X in 1989, ICANN Formed to Oversee Internet Governance in 1998, U.S. Air Force Established as Separate Branch in 1947, and we present you with these top quality stories. From ML-Based Batch Estimation for Dynamic Pricing in Same-Day Delivery Services to How I Built a 3D Farm and Printed Over 2 Tons of Products For The Ukrainian Army, let’s dive right in. Startups, Meet Your New Distribution Channel: AI By @startupsoftheweek [ 6 Min read ] Learn how startups can win in the AI era—become the answer in ChatGPT Perplexity, build AI-native ops, and grow faster with smarter distribution. Read More. How to Make Your Fetch Requests Production-Ready By @hacker5295744 [ 12 Min read ] In this article, we will explore how to make your fetch requests production-ready using a library called ffetch. Read More. Humans Are the Improbability Drive AI Can’t Copy By @IHODLem [ 2 Min read ] AI runs on probability, humans thrive on impossibility. Douglas Adams’ improbability drive proves why the spark of surprise is ours alone. Read More. ML-Based Batch Estimation for Dynamic Pricing in Same-Day Delivery Services By @andrewnarts [ 9 Min read ] Five years ago, same-day delivery felt like a luxury. Today, it’s a baseline expectation. Read More. How I Built a 3D Farm and Printed Over 2 Tons of Products For The Ukrainian Army By @arthur.tkachenko [ 7 Min read ] Yuriy Sakhno is a volunteer helping the Ukrainian military with 3D printing. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1488+4.71%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/19 00:03
Share
DEX aggregator Titan completes $7 million seed round led by Galaxy Ventures

DEX aggregator Titan completes $7 million seed round led by Galaxy Ventures

PANews reported on September 19th that Titan, the Solana ecosystem's DEX aggregator, announced the completion of a $7 million seed round of funding, led by Galaxy Ventures and participated by Frictionless, Mirana, Ergonia, Auros, Susquehanna, and several angel investors. Titan stated, "This funding will accelerate Titan's progress in building a comprehensive portal to the internet capital markets, designed for traders seeking superior trade execution on Solana." Titan has officially exited its private beta phase and is now open to the public on the titan.exchange platform. Additionally, Titan has launched the Titan Prime API, a meta-aggregator application programming interface that compares quotes from leading Solana routing tools, including Titan’s proprietary Argos algorithm.
Portal
PORTAL$0.04967+1.01%
SEED
SEED$0.001618-15.42%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.07008-1.33%
Share
PANews2025/09/19 07:32
Share

Trending News

More

Americans Favor DeFi Adoption With Clear Rules

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Startups, Meet Your New Distribution Channel: AI (9/18/2025)

DEX aggregator Titan completes $7 million seed round led by Galaxy Ventures

Kalshi's trading volume this month has reached $1.3 billion, surpassing Polymarket

PayPal's stablecoin PYUSD expands to Tron, Avalanche, Sei and other blockchains via LayerZero