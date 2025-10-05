NYDIG questions transparency of reserve reporting for Trump family stablecoin USD1

PANews reported on October 5th that Coindesk has reported that the transparency and quality of its reserve certification reports for USD1, the stablecoin issued by World Liberty Financial, a crypto company in which the Trump family is deeply involved, have been questioned. NYDIG analysts noted that while USD1 claims to be fully backed 1:1 by U.S. Treasury bonds and other cash equivalents, its current certification reports fall short of industry-leading transparency standards and require further improvement. Previously, the USD1 project had sparked serious concerns among U.S. senators regarding conflicts of interest and national security risks due to Trump's political influence and his family's close financial ties to the company. PANews reported on October 5th that Coindesk has reported that the transparency and quality of its reserve certification reports for USD1, the stablecoin issued by World Liberty Financial, a crypto company in which the Trump family is deeply involved, have been questioned. NYDIG analysts noted that while USD1 claims to be fully backed 1:1 by U.S. Treasury bonds and other cash equivalents, its current certification reports fall short of industry-leading transparency standards and require further improvement. Previously, the USD1 project had sparked serious concerns among U.S. senators regarding conflicts of interest and national security risks due to Trump's political influence and his family's close financial ties to the company.