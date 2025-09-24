The post NZD/USD bounces up from lows, remains capped below 0.5870 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The New Zealand Dollar waves within range against the USD, with support at 0.5845 holding bears. The Greenback pared recent gains with investors positioning for US flash PMIs and Fed Powell’s speech. In New Zealand, downbeat macroeconomic figures are feeding speculation of further RBNZ easing. The New Zealand Dollar is experiencing an “inside day” against the US Dollar during a choppy trading session on Tuesday. The pair bounced from lows of 0.5845 in the early European session but remains capped below Monday’s highs at 0.5671. Market movements have been tentative on Tuesday with all eyes on September’s preliminary US PMI figures, and a speech on the economic outlook by Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who might provide further clues about the bank’s next monetary policy steps.. US flash PMIs are expected to show that business activity slowed down in both the manufacturing and the services sectors, although still at levels revealing moderate growth. Investors, however, are holding their breath, wary of further signs that the trade tariffs are starting to bite into economic activity. In New Zealand, data released last week showed a larger-than-expected contraction in Q2 Gross Domestic Product and a widening trade deficit. These figures have boosted speculation of further RBNZ rate cuts and are keeping Kiwi’s upside attempts limited. Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/nzd-usd-bounces-up-from-lows-remains-capped-below-05870-202509231146 The post NZD/USD bounces up from lows, remains capped below 0.5870 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The New Zealand Dollar waves within range against the USD, with support at 0.5845 holding bears. The Greenback pared recent gains with investors positioning for US flash PMIs and Fed Powell’s speech. In New Zealand, downbeat macroeconomic figures are feeding speculation of further RBNZ easing. The New Zealand Dollar is experiencing an “inside day” against the US Dollar during a choppy trading session on Tuesday. The pair bounced from lows of 0.5845 in the early European session but remains capped below Monday’s highs at 0.5671. Market movements have been tentative on Tuesday with all eyes on September’s preliminary US PMI figures, and a speech on the economic outlook by Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who might provide further clues about the bank’s next monetary policy steps.. US flash PMIs are expected to show that business activity slowed down in both the manufacturing and the services sectors, although still at levels revealing moderate growth. Investors, however, are holding their breath, wary of further signs that the trade tariffs are starting to bite into economic activity. In New Zealand, data released last week showed a larger-than-expected contraction in Q2 Gross Domestic Product and a widening trade deficit. These figures have boosted speculation of further RBNZ rate cuts and are keeping Kiwi’s upside attempts limited. Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/nzd-usd-bounces-up-from-lows-remains-capped-below-05870-202509231146