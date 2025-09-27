The post NZD/USD steadies near 0.5970 as USD rally pauses before US PCE data appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. NZD/USD finds some support ahead of mid-0.5700s as the USD bulls pause for a breather. Receding Fed rate cut bets and a softer risk tone could limit any meaningful USD losses. Traders now look forward to the key US PCE Price Index for a fresh directional impetus. The NZD/USD pair recovers a few pips from its lowest level since April 11, touched during the Asian session earlier this Friday, and climbs to the 0.5770 area in the last hour. Spot prices, for now, seem to have snapped a three-day losing streak, though the upside potential seems limited. The US Dollar (USD) pauses for a breather following the recent sharp rally to a three-week high as bulls now seem reluctant and opt to wait for the release of the US Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index before placing fresh bets. This, in turn, is seen as a key factor that offers some support to the NZD/USD pair. Any meaningful USD depreciating move, however, seems elusive in the wake of fading hopes for a more aggressive policy easing by the US Federal Reserve (Fed). The revised US GDP print showed on Thursday that the economy grew at an annualised 3.8% pace during the second quarter compared to the 3.3% estimated initially. Moreover, US Durable Goods Orders unexpectedly rose by 2.9% in August, while US Initial Jobless Claims dropped to 218K for the week ending September 20 from 232K in the previous week. The data pointed to a still resilient US economy and fueled uncertainty over the pace of Fed rate cuts, which favors the USD bulls. Apart from this, a generally weaker tone around the equity markets could benefit the Greenback’s relative safe-haven status and act as a headwind for the risk-sensitive Kiwi. Against the backdrop of rising geopolitical risks, US President… The post NZD/USD steadies near 0.5970 as USD rally pauses before US PCE data appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. NZD/USD finds some support ahead of mid-0.5700s as the USD bulls pause for a breather. Receding Fed rate cut bets and a softer risk tone could limit any meaningful USD losses. Traders now look forward to the key US PCE Price Index for a fresh directional impetus. The NZD/USD pair recovers a few pips from its lowest level since April 11, touched during the Asian session earlier this Friday, and climbs to the 0.5770 area in the last hour. Spot prices, for now, seem to have snapped a three-day losing streak, though the upside potential seems limited. The US Dollar (USD) pauses for a breather following the recent sharp rally to a three-week high as bulls now seem reluctant and opt to wait for the release of the US Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index before placing fresh bets. This, in turn, is seen as a key factor that offers some support to the NZD/USD pair. Any meaningful USD depreciating move, however, seems elusive in the wake of fading hopes for a more aggressive policy easing by the US Federal Reserve (Fed). The revised US GDP print showed on Thursday that the economy grew at an annualised 3.8% pace during the second quarter compared to the 3.3% estimated initially. Moreover, US Durable Goods Orders unexpectedly rose by 2.9% in August, while US Initial Jobless Claims dropped to 218K for the week ending September 20 from 232K in the previous week. The data pointed to a still resilient US economy and fueled uncertainty over the pace of Fed rate cuts, which favors the USD bulls. Apart from this, a generally weaker tone around the equity markets could benefit the Greenback’s relative safe-haven status and act as a headwind for the risk-sensitive Kiwi. Against the backdrop of rising geopolitical risks, US President…