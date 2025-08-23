Oasis Blocked From A New No. 1 Sales Smash — By A Fictional K-Pop Group

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/23 05:22
Oasis’s “Bring It On Down (Live from Edinburgh)” debuts at No. 2 on the U.K. iTunes Top Songs chart, blocked only by the global hit “Golden.” TOPSHOT – People taking part a walking music tour pose in front of a mural of British rock band Oasis, in Manchester, northern England on July 11, 2025, ahead of the second leg of the band’s highly-anticipated reunion tour. The return of the prodigal Oasis brothers to Manchester Friday — on the second leg of their highly-anticipated reunion tour — has rekindled memories of the city’s time as a cultural epicentre. Returning to their roots for five sold-out shows at the northwestern city’s Heaton Park, the famous brothers have definitely created “a buzz around the place”, said Susan O’Shea, music expert and senior lecturer in sociology at Manchester Metropolitan University. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

Oasis is far and away one of the bestselling bands in the history of the United Kingdom. The group has been selling huge numbers of both songs and albums for decades, and the past several months have been especially lucrative after the musicians announced a comeback tour.

Oasis is in the midst of its Oasis Live 25 Tour, which recently wrapped its dates in the U.K. and is headed to North America. Before the rockers touch down in Canada, they nearly hit No. 1 in their home country with a just-released live cut.

“Bring It On Down (Live from Edinburgh, 9 August 25)”

At the beginning of a new tracking week, Oasis sits at No. 2 on the U.K.’s iTunes Top Songs chart. The band launches “Bring It On Down (Live from Edinburgh, 9 August 25)” in second place on the list of the bestselling individual cuts on the platform in the market.

“Slide Away,” “Cigarettes and Alcohol” and “Little by Little”

“Bring It On Down” is the fourth live cut that Oasis has shared amid its ongoing tour. The group has already gifted fans renditions of “Slide Away,” “Cigarettes and Alcohol” and “Little by Little,” all of which are widely available and recorded at different venues. Interest in everything connected to Oasis is incredibly high at the moment, and any piece of music — even a simple live recording of a decades-old track — has the chance to become a bestseller.

Oasis Follows Little Mix’s Perrie and Olivia Dean

Oasis claims one of a handful of debuts inside the highest tier on the U.K. iTunes Top Songs ranking. “Bring It On Down” debuts alongside “If He Wanted To, He Would” by former Little Mix singer Perrie, which appears at Nos. 3 and 6 in slightly different forms. Rising talent Olivia Dean appears at Nos. 8 and 9 with “Nice to Each Other” and “Lady Lady,” respectively.

“Bring It On Down” Dropped More Than 30 Years Ago

“Bring It On Down” is now more than 30 years old. The cut was originally featured on the first Oasis album, Definitely, Maybe, which arrived in 1994. The tune was never pushed as a single, but that likely won’t stop this cut from reaching the U.K. charts in a few days.

“Golden” From KPop Demon Hunters Wins Again

Oasis almost claims a new No. 1 on the iTunes Top Songs chart, but even one of the most celebrated bands in U.K. history can’t quite beat the biggest song in the world. “Golden,” credited to the fictional K-pop girl group Huntr/X as well as Ejae, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami (who voiced the three animated women in the Netflix film KPop Demon Hunters), holds steady at No. 1, blocking the rock band for the time being.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/08/22/oasis-blocked-from-a-new-no-1-sales-smash—by-a-fictional-k-pop-group/

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/08/22/oasis-blocked-from-a-new-no-1-sales-smash—by-a-fictional-k-pop-group/
