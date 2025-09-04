Oasis Charts A Brand New Top 10 Album Years After Splitting Up

Oasis’s The Complete Studio Album Collection box set debuts at No. 8 on the Official Albums Sales and Official Physical Albums charts. Group portrait of British rock band Oasis at Nomad Studios in Manchester, United Kingdom, 29th November 1993. L-R Noel Gallagher, Paul Arthurs (aka Bonehead), Paul McGuigan, Tony McCarroll,Liam Gallagher. (Photo by James Fry/Getty Images) Getty Images

Oasis recently wrapped the U.K. stretch of its Oasis Live 25 reunion tour, one of the most anticipated treks in British rock history. The run helped the group surge on the charts both when it was announced, and once the shows began. The band has moved on to the United States, and is preparing for performances Mexico and the rest of the world. Amidst all the trans-Atlantic excitement, Oasis manages another chart feat at home, as the group lands a new top seller in the form of a career-spanning collection.

Oasis Drops a Complete Box Set

The band recently released The Complete Studio Album Collection, a box set that compiles all seven of its studio full-lengths. That means fans can now pick up Definitely Maybe, (What’s the Story) Morning Glory?, Be Here Now, Standing on the Shoulder of Giants, Heathen Chemistry, Don’t Believe the Truth, and Dig Out Your Soul in one package. The set also features The Masterplan, the B-sides collection that itself became a bestseller more than 25 years ago.

Top 10 Starts on Sales-Focused Tallies

The Complete Studio Album Collection is an immediate hit in the U.K., as is everything connected to Oasis. The box opens at No. 8 on both the Official Albums Sales and Official Physical Albums charts, giving the band another pair of top 10 wins. The group has now managed nine top 10s on the sales-only tally and 14 on the physical list.

A Vinyl Win as Well

On the Official Vinyl Albums chart, The Complete Studio Album Collection starts just a notch lower. It enters at No. 9, but that still gives Oasis a ninth top 10 on the format-specific list.

Cracking the Top 40 Overall

On the broader Official Albums chart — which ranks the most consumed projects in the nation across formats and styles — Oasis’s new offering starts at No. 39. While not as impressive as its showing on sales-based tallies, that’s still a lofty-enough position to hand the band its sixteenth career top 40 smash on the U.K.’s main albums list.

Other Oasis Titles are also Charting

On top of the new box set, five other Oasis projects continue to appear on various rankings in the U.K. this frame. Most of them are slipping after the band left the country and finished its domestic tour dates, but the fact that so many full-lengths are still on the books shows in any capacity how the reunion has reignited interest in the rockers’ back catalog.