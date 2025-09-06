Oasis Excite On Stage In Chicago As ‘Live ‘25’ Reunion Run Continues

Oasis performs on opening night of the American leg of their ‘Oasis Live ’25’ reunion tour. Thursday, August 28, 2025 at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL Photo by Barry Brecheisen

“So, it’s been a long time…” mused vocalist Liam Gallagher as Oasis took to the stage in Chicago for their first U.S. concert in 17 years. “Seriously. It’s great to be back in America,” said the singer on stage at Soldier Field later in the show. “We love ya. We’ve always loved ya!”

In a strange coincidence, opening night of the U.S. leg of the Oasis “Live ‘25” reunion tour took place 16 years to the day following the group’s unexpected breakup in Paris on August 28, 2009.

While brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher have famously feuded since, Thursday night in Chicago they were all smiles, hugging as they took to the Soldier Field stage.

Since reuniting last summer, Oasis have reissued their 1994 studio debut Definitely Maybe while dropping a Complete Studio Album Collection box set ahead of a remastered reissue of their sophomore release (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? set for October 3, 2025, celebrating the album at 30 while kickstarting a catalog responsible for global record sales in excess of 75 million.

Paul “Bonehead” Arthurs (left) and Noel Gallagher (right) perform on stage during the “Oasis Live ’25” tour. Thursday, August 28, 2025 at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL Photo by Barry Brecheisen

The group’s reunion run kicked off in Cardiff, Wales in July, including five sold out nights in their home of Manchester, England alongside a stunning seven performances at London’s Wembley Stadium, part of a massive tour which resumes this weekend in Los Angeles, heading to Mexico this month before moving to South Korea and Japan in October ahead of dates in Australia and South America this November.

Upon reissue, Definitely Maybe returned to #1 on the U.K. album chart, cementing the group’s still potent appeal there. As viral videos of those performances have showcased frenetically energetic crowds over the last two months, the question as the tour made its way toward America was if the infectious response would continue.

On stage last week in Chicago, the answer was a resounding yes.

Matt Shultz (left) and Jared Champion (right) perform on stage with Cage The Elephant as opening act for Oasis during the ‘Oasis Live ’25’ reunion tour. Thursday, August 28, 2025 at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL Photo by Barry Brecheisen

“It’s a pleasure to be here tonight. Of all the places we could be tonight, we’re here having this out of body experience with all of you!” said Cage The Elephant singer Matt Shultz near the top of a 40 minute opening set. “It is an honor to be here. To be part of this tour is a dream,” he said later. “We grew up learning Oasis songs. So, this is crazy.”

One of the more dynamic live acts in alternative rock, Cage The Elephant was terrific on stage in Chicago, running through hits like “Cold Cold Cold” and “Shake Me Down” before wrapping up with “Come a Little Closer.”

Shultz bound onto the stage, frantically running to his left during “Broken Boy” while hopping in place later throughout “Ready to Let Go,” with scorching slide guitar driving “Ain’t No Rest for the Wicked.”

(Left to right) Nick Bockrath, Matt Shultz and Brad Shultz perform on stage with Cage The Elephant as opening act during the “Oasis Live ’25” reunion tour. Thursday, August 28, 2025 at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL Photo by Barry Brecheisen

In stark contrast to Shultz’s manic on stage persona, it was hood down, sunglasses on and hands behind the back in what’s become a signature pose for singer Liam Gallagher, all business as he plowed through a 23 song set, remaining in exceptional voice, seemingly without a backing track, over the course of two joyous hours in the Windy City.

“Thank you very much!” said the singer repeatedly on stage in Chicago as Oasis focused on some of the more rocking moments of their vaunted Britpop canon early in the concert.

“Hello” gave way to “Acquiesce” at the top of the set. “It’s good to be back,” sang Gallagher repeatedly during the former, soon placing his tambourine in his mouth.

Guitarist Noel Gallagher smiled wide as the capacity crowd bounced along on the floor, shouting out every word to “Acquiesce,” a 1995 B-side and early highlight in Chicago.

Liam Gallagher (left) and Joey Waronker (right) perform on stage during the “Oasis Live ’25” reunion tour. Thursday, August 28, 2025 at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL Photo by Barry Brecheisen

While the VIP floor section nearest the stage was glaringly, eye-poppingly empty during Cage The Elephant (despite the rest of the arena being near capacity), it did fill in in time for Oasis, with the group continuing the three guitar (Gallagher, Gem Archer and Paul “Bonehead” Arthurs) rock assault with “Morning Glory,” “Some Might Say” and “Bring it on Down.”

“Big old stadium,” said Liam, taking stock of his surroundings prior to “Bring it on Down.” “F–ing huge,” he continued to the crowd’s amusement, soon dedicating the cut to “the glue sniffers.”

The first third of the set during this show is a raucous affair, doubling as almost a mission statement of sorts. “Spiritual. Biblical. Celestial,” said Liam as the group offered up a ferocious live take on “Cigarettes & Alcohol” ahead of “Fade Away” and “Supersonic.”

“This song’s called ‘Talk Tonight,’” said Noel taking on lead vocal as he strummed away at an acoustic guitar, with the show finally coming up for air momentarily 10 songs in.

Oasis performs on stage during their “Oasis Live ’25” reunion tour. Thursday, August 28, 2025 at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL Photo by Barry Brecheisen

Taking on his third consecutive lead vocal, Noel dedicated “Half the World Away” to the Irish, with live horns (Alastair White, Steve Hamilton, Joe Auckland) and a lovely keyboard part (Christian Madden) resplendent on a mild evening during an otherwise sweltering summer in the city by the lake.

It was knee up for Noel as he picked away early, with Liam returning to lead vocal as Oasis offered up “D’You Know What I Mean?”

The bass of Andy Bell bumped along beneath Noel’s acoustic during “Cast No Shadow,” with the group working in an appropriate Beatles snippet (“Octopus’s Garden”) during “Whatever.”

Liam stood statue still, seemingly soaking it all in during a late moment of “Live Forever,” with the group soon heading to encore following a rollicking rendition of “Rock ‘n’ Roll Star.”

Noel Gallagher performs on stage with Oasis during the “Oasis Live ’25” reunion tour. Thursday, August 28, 2025 at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL Photo by Barry Brecheisen

With the band bathed in red, horns returned as Oasis worked their way through “The Masterplan” to kick off the encore. Noel smiled awkwardly, seemingly surprised as the Chicago faithful took over the first chorus in the run up to the show’s final moments.

If last week’s performance brought the rock early, the closing minutes were a masterclass in hit 90s songwriting, with “Don’t Look Back in Anger,” “Wonderwall” and “Champagne Supernova” still conveniently in their back pocket despite the opening hit parade.

Noel led an all hands Chicago sing-along on “Don’t Look Back in Anger” with Liam now hood up during a spirited, moving, almost religious take on “Wonderwall,” with fireworks soon soaring overhead as the group wrapped up the American opener to arguably 2025’s most anticipated tour.

“Beautiful people of Chicago…” mused Liam on stage in Chicago, with the future of Oasis following the “Live ‘25” reunion run still open to speculation. “We’ll see you again.”