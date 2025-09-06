Oasis Excite On Stage In Chicago As ‘Live ‘25’ Reunion Run Continues

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 10:02
Union
U$0.0096-10.11%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.35--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017245+4.04%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.0178-12.14%
Particl
PART$0.1834+0.49%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000649--%

Oasis performs on opening night of the American leg of their ‘Oasis Live ’25’ reunion tour. Thursday, August 28, 2025 at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL

Photo by Barry Brecheisen

“So, it’s been a long time…” mused vocalist Liam Gallagher as Oasis took to the stage in Chicago for their first U.S. concert in 17 years. “Seriously. It’s great to be back in America,” said the singer on stage at Soldier Field later in the show. “We love ya. We’ve always loved ya!”

In a strange coincidence, opening night of the U.S. leg of the Oasis “Live ‘25” reunion tour took place 16 years to the day following the group’s unexpected breakup in Paris on August 28, 2009.

While brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher have famously feuded since, Thursday night in Chicago they were all smiles, hugging as they took to the Soldier Field stage.

Since reuniting last summer, Oasis have reissued their 1994 studio debut Definitely Maybe while dropping a Complete Studio Album Collection box set ahead of a remastered reissue of their sophomore release (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? set for October 3, 2025, celebrating the album at 30 while kickstarting a catalog responsible for global record sales in excess of 75 million.

Paul “Bonehead” Arthurs (left) and Noel Gallagher (right) perform on stage during the “Oasis Live ’25” tour. Thursday, August 28, 2025 at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL

Photo by Barry Brecheisen

The group’s reunion run kicked off in Cardiff, Wales in July, including five sold out nights in their home of Manchester, England alongside a stunning seven performances at London’s Wembley Stadium, part of a massive tour which resumes this weekend in Los Angeles, heading to Mexico this month before moving to South Korea and Japan in October ahead of dates in Australia and South America this November.

Upon reissue, Definitely Maybe returned to #1 on the U.K. album chart, cementing the group’s still potent appeal there. As viral videos of those performances have showcased frenetically energetic crowds over the last two months, the question as the tour made its way toward America was if the infectious response would continue.

On stage last week in Chicago, the answer was a resounding yes.

Matt Shultz (left) and Jared Champion (right) perform on stage with Cage The Elephant as opening act for Oasis during the ‘Oasis Live ’25’ reunion tour. Thursday, August 28, 2025 at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL

Photo by Barry Brecheisen

“It’s a pleasure to be here tonight. Of all the places we could be tonight, we’re here having this out of body experience with all of you!” said Cage The Elephant singer Matt Shultz near the top of a 40 minute opening set. “It is an honor to be here. To be part of this tour is a dream,” he said later. “We grew up learning Oasis songs. So, this is crazy.”

One of the more dynamic live acts in alternative rock, Cage The Elephant was terrific on stage in Chicago, running through hits like “Cold Cold Cold” and “Shake Me Down” before wrapping up with “Come a Little Closer.”

Shultz bound onto the stage, frantically running to his left during “Broken Boy” while hopping in place later throughout “Ready to Let Go,” with scorching slide guitar driving “Ain’t No Rest for the Wicked.”

(Left to right) Nick Bockrath, Matt Shultz and Brad Shultz perform on stage with Cage The Elephant as opening act during the “Oasis Live ’25” reunion tour. Thursday, August 28, 2025 at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL

Photo by Barry Brecheisen

In stark contrast to Shultz’s manic on stage persona, it was hood down, sunglasses on and hands behind the back in what’s become a signature pose for singer Liam Gallagher, all business as he plowed through a 23 song set, remaining in exceptional voice, seemingly without a backing track, over the course of two joyous hours in the Windy City.

“Thank you very much!” said the singer repeatedly on stage in Chicago as Oasis focused on some of the more rocking moments of their vaunted Britpop canon early in the concert.

“Hello” gave way to “Acquiesce” at the top of the set. “It’s good to be back,” sang Gallagher repeatedly during the former, soon placing his tambourine in his mouth.

Guitarist Noel Gallagher smiled wide as the capacity crowd bounced along on the floor, shouting out every word to “Acquiesce,” a 1995 B-side and early highlight in Chicago.

Liam Gallagher (left) and Joey Waronker (right) perform on stage during the “Oasis Live ’25” reunion tour. Thursday, August 28, 2025 at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL

Photo by Barry Brecheisen

While the VIP floor section nearest the stage was glaringly, eye-poppingly empty during Cage The Elephant (despite the rest of the arena being near capacity), it did fill in in time for Oasis, with the group continuing the three guitar (Gallagher, Gem Archer and Paul “Bonehead” Arthurs) rock assault with “Morning Glory,” “Some Might Say” and “Bring it on Down.”

“Big old stadium,” said Liam, taking stock of his surroundings prior to “Bring it on Down.” “F–ing huge,” he continued to the crowd’s amusement, soon dedicating the cut to “the glue sniffers.”

The first third of the set during this show is a raucous affair, doubling as almost a mission statement of sorts. “Spiritual. Biblical. Celestial,” said Liam as the group offered up a ferocious live take on “Cigarettes & Alcohol” ahead of “Fade Away” and “Supersonic.”

“This song’s called ‘Talk Tonight,’” said Noel taking on lead vocal as he strummed away at an acoustic guitar, with the show finally coming up for air momentarily 10 songs in.

Oasis performs on stage during their “Oasis Live ’25” reunion tour. Thursday, August 28, 2025 at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL

Photo by Barry Brecheisen

Taking on his third consecutive lead vocal, Noel dedicated “Half the World Away” to the Irish, with live horns (Alastair White, Steve Hamilton, Joe Auckland) and a lovely keyboard part (Christian Madden) resplendent on a mild evening during an otherwise sweltering summer in the city by the lake.

It was knee up for Noel as he picked away early, with Liam returning to lead vocal as Oasis offered up “D’You Know What I Mean?”

The bass of Andy Bell bumped along beneath Noel’s acoustic during “Cast No Shadow,” with the group working in an appropriate Beatles snippet (“Octopus’s Garden”) during “Whatever.”

Liam stood statue still, seemingly soaking it all in during a late moment of “Live Forever,” with the group soon heading to encore following a rollicking rendition of “Rock ‘n’ Roll Star.”

Noel Gallagher performs on stage with Oasis during the “Oasis Live ’25” reunion tour. Thursday, August 28, 2025 at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL

Photo by Barry Brecheisen

With the band bathed in red, horns returned as Oasis worked their way through “The Masterplan” to kick off the encore. Noel smiled awkwardly, seemingly surprised as the Chicago faithful took over the first chorus in the run up to the show’s final moments.

If last week’s performance brought the rock early, the closing minutes were a masterclass in hit 90s songwriting, with “Don’t Look Back in Anger,” “Wonderwall” and “Champagne Supernova” still conveniently in their back pocket despite the opening hit parade.

Noel led an all hands Chicago sing-along on “Don’t Look Back in Anger” with Liam now hood up during a spirited, moving, almost religious take on “Wonderwall,” with fireworks soon soaring overhead as the group wrapped up the American opener to arguably 2025’s most anticipated tour.

“Beautiful people of Chicago…” mused Liam on stage in Chicago, with the future of Oasis following the “Live ‘25” reunion run still open to speculation. “We’ll see you again.”

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/jimryan1/2025/09/05/oasis-excite-on-stage-in-chicago-as-live-25-reunion-run-continues/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Data: Corporate holdings of BTC have doubled in the past nine months

Data: Corporate holdings of BTC have doubled in the past nine months

PANews reported on September 6 that according to Cointelegraph, River data showed that corporate holdings of BTC have doubled in the past 9 months.
Bitcoin
BTC$110,887.75-0.48%
Share
PANews2025/09/06 11:05
Share
Spot ETH ETFs Face Massive $444M Outflow: A Deep Dive into Market Reactions

Spot ETH ETFs Face Massive $444M Outflow: A Deep Dive into Market Reactions

BitcoinWorld Spot ETH ETFs Face Massive $444M Outflow: A Deep Dive into Market Reactions The world of digital assets is always buzzing, and recently, a significant event sent ripples through the market. If you’ve been tracking the performance of Spot ETH ETFs, you’re likely aware of the recent, rather dramatic, development. On September 5th, these investment vehicles experienced their second-largest single-day net outflow on record, totaling a staggering $444 million. This substantial withdrawal highlights the volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market and raises important questions about investor sentiment towards Ethereum-backed funds. What Triggered the Massive Spot ETH ETFs Outflow? The substantial $444 million net outflow from U.S. Spot ETH ETFs on September 5th wasn’t just a minor blip; it was the second-largest withdrawal event ever recorded for these products. This significant movement of capital indicates a notable shift in investor behavior, prompting market analysts to delve deeper into its underlying causes. Several key players were at the forefront of this outflow: BlackRock’s ETHA: Led the pack with a massive $308 million shed. This single withdrawal accounted for the majority of the day’s total, underscoring its significant impact. Grayscale’s ETHE: Saw substantial withdrawals of $51.77 million, indicating broader market participation in the selling pressure. Fidelity’s FETH: Experienced outflows amounting to $37.77 million, further contributing to the overall negative sentiment. Grayscale’s Mini ETH Fund: Also registered a notable outflow of $32.62 million, suggesting that even newer or smaller funds were not immune to the trend. Understanding the specific drivers behind these individual fund withdrawals is crucial for comprehending the broader market dynamics affecting Spot ETH ETFs. Are Investors Losing Confidence in Spot ETH ETFs? While a single day’s outflow doesn’t necessarily dictate a long-term trend, such a significant event does raise questions about investor confidence in Spot ETH ETFs. Several factors could contribute to such a large-scale withdrawal, including broader market corrections, shifts in macroeconomic policy, or even specific news related to the Ethereum network itself. For instance, investors might be reacting to: Profit-taking: After periods of growth, some investors might choose to realize their gains, leading to outflows. Risk aversion: Global economic uncertainties or regulatory concerns could prompt investors to move capital out of perceived higher-risk assets like cryptocurrencies. Alternative investments: New opportunities or a perceived safer haven might draw funds away from existing positions. It’s important to remember that the cryptocurrency market is highly interconnected. A downturn in Bitcoin or broader equities can often cascade into other digital assets, including Ethereum. Therefore, assessing the context of this outflow requires looking beyond just the Ethereum ecosystem. What Does This Outflow Mean for the Future of Spot ETH ETFs? The $444 million outflow, while substantial, should be viewed within the larger context of the evolving digital asset landscape. While it represents a significant withdrawal, the long-term prospects for Spot ETH ETFs remain a topic of intense debate among financial experts. Institutional adoption of cryptocurrencies continues to grow, suggesting a foundational interest that may withstand short-term volatility. Looking ahead, here are some actionable insights and considerations: Market Resilience: The ability of the market to absorb such large outflows and recover will be a key indicator of its maturity. Regulatory Landscape: Ongoing developments in cryptocurrency regulation, particularly in the U.S., will heavily influence investor sentiment and the appeal of these products. Ethereum’s Development: Continued innovation and stability within the Ethereum network itself will be vital for maintaining and attracting investor interest. Diversification: Investors often use ETFs as a tool for diversification. Understanding their overall portfolio strategy is key to interpreting these movements. This event serves as a crucial reminder of the inherent volatility in the crypto market. However, it also underscores the growing institutional presence and the increasing sophistication of investment vehicles like Spot ETH ETFs. Navigating Volatility: Key Takeaways for Spot ETH ETFs Investors For those invested in or considering Spot ETH ETFs, understanding the ebb and flow of capital is paramount. While large outflows can appear alarming, they are a natural part of dynamic markets. Long-term perspectives often emphasize the underlying technology and its potential, rather than focusing solely on daily price movements. Key takeaways: Stay Informed: Keep abreast of market news, regulatory updates, and Ethereum network developments. Diversify: Don’t put all your eggs in one basket. A diversified portfolio can help mitigate risks. Long-Term View: Consider the long-term potential of Ethereum and its role in the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem. In conclusion, the recent $444 million outflow from U.S. Spot ETH ETFs on September 5th was a significant event, marking the second-largest on record. While led by major players like BlackRock and Grayscale, this withdrawal highlights the ongoing volatility and evolving investor sentiment within the digital asset space. Far from signaling an end, it serves as a powerful reminder that while the journey of cryptocurrency adoption may have its bumps, the underlying interest and institutional infrastructure continue to develop. Investors are encouraged to remain informed and consider a balanced perspective when navigating these dynamic markets. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What are Spot ETH ETFs? Spot ETH ETFs are exchange-traded funds that directly hold Ethereum (ETH) as their underlying asset. They allow investors to gain exposure to Ethereum’s price movements without directly buying and storing the cryptocurrency themselves. 2. Why did Spot ETH ETFs see such a large outflow on September 5th? The exact reasons can be multifaceted, but common factors include profit-taking by investors, a general increase in market risk aversion due to broader economic conditions, or a shift of capital to other investment opportunities. This particular outflow was the second-largest on record, suggesting a significant market reaction. 3. Which funds were most affected by this outflow? The outflows were primarily led by BlackRock’s ETHA, which saw a $308 million withdrawal. Other significant contributors included Grayscale’s ETHE ($51.77 million), Fidelity’s FETH ($37.77 million), and Grayscale’s mini ETH fund ($32.62 million). 4. Does this outflow indicate a long-term bearish trend for Ethereum? A single day’s outflow, even a large one, does not necessarily indicate a long-term bearish trend. The cryptocurrency market is known for its volatility. While it suggests a period of selling pressure or reduced confidence, the long-term outlook for Ethereum and Spot ETH ETFs depends on broader market sentiment, regulatory developments, and the continued evolution of the Ethereum network. 5. How should investors react to such significant market movements? Investors are generally advised to remain informed, maintain a diversified portfolio, and consider their long-term investment goals rather than reacting impulsively to short-term market fluctuations. Understanding the underlying technology and market context is crucial. If you found this analysis insightful, please consider sharing it with your network! Your support helps us continue to provide timely and in-depth coverage of the ever-evolving cryptocurrency market. Spread the word! To learn more about the latest Ethereum market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Ethereum institutional adoption. This post Spot ETH ETFs Face Massive $444M Outflow: A Deep Dive into Market Reactions first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Prompt
PROMPT$0.1817+2.48%
Threshold
T$0.01602+1.00%
Union
U$0.0096-9.51%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/06 10:40
Share
Bitcoin Holds $111,194: Key Metrics Hint at Volatility and Possible Upside

Bitcoin Holds $111,194: Key Metrics Hint at Volatility and Possible Upside

Bitcoin is trading at $111,194.83, a figure that keeps it well above the six-figure threshold. The current price reflects both strong market demand and lingering investor uncertainty. Traders are closely watching how Bitcoin interacts with Altcoins, as this relationship often sets the tone for the broader crypto sector. The crypto market has long observed that […]
SIX
SIX$0.02138-0.14%
Hive Intelligence
HINT$0.005391-2.46%
WELL3
WELL$0.000253-4.13%
Share
Tronweekly2025/09/06 11:00
Share

Trending News

More

Data: Corporate holdings of BTC have doubled in the past nine months

Spot ETH ETFs Face Massive $444M Outflow: A Deep Dive into Market Reactions

Bitcoin Holds $111,194: Key Metrics Hint at Volatility and Possible Upside

How Thousands of Nodes Using Multi-Signatures Can Open Up the Future of BTC Restaking

New Hampshire signed the first state Bitcoin reserve bill in the United States. More crypto legislation is ready to be enacted, which may set off a trend of imitation by other states.