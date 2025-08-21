Obama Reportedly Approves Of California’s Redistricting Plan

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 07:30
LETSTOP
STOP$0.1361-1.61%
U
U$0.0182-11.52%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0005578+7.80%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.871+2.50%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.1854+7.23%

Topline

Former President Barack Obama approved of California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s decision to combat a Texas redistricting plan that could add five GOP seats in the U.S. House with California’s own redistricting, according to the Associated Press, calling the move “responsible” even though gerrymandering is not his “preference.”

Obama made the comments during a Tuesday fundraiser on Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Key Facts

Obama made the comments during a Tuesday fundraiser on Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts, the Associated Press reported, noting Obama said Newsom’s redistricting plan, which would erase GOP gains made by Texas’ new congressional map, was a “responsible approach.”

Newsom thanked Obama for the support in a tweet, saying California “will redraw our maps and neutralize any attempts Donald Trump makes to steal Congressional seats.”

“We’re not going to try to completely maximize it,” Obama added, saying the California redistricting proposal would only be used “if and when Texas and/or other Republican states begin to pull these maneuvers.”

The former president said “political gerrymandering” was not his “preference,” according to the Associated Press, but said if Democrats do not respond to the GOP’s redistricting efforts, then the White House and other Republican state governments “will not stop, because they do not appear to believe in this idea of an inclusive, expansive democracy.”

Forbes has reached out to the Office of Barack and Michelle Obama for comment.

What To Watch For

California’s redistricting proposal will require voter approval to override the state’s independent redistricting commission, though state Democratic leaders indicate they support map-drawing power going back to the commission after the 2030 census. Obama lauded Newsom’s decision, saying “I think that approach is a smart, measured approach, designed to address a very particular problem in a very particular moment in time.” However, California’s process is not as simple as Texas’, as the red state’s legislature determines congressional boundaries.

Key Background

The Texas House will vote on its redistricting plan Wednesday after weeks of delays created by state Democrats who fled the state in early August to block the vote. The Democratic lawmakers, who returned to Texas this week from states like Illinois, New York and Massachusetts, argued the proposed map amounted to suppression against Black and Latino voters. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and state Attorney General Ken Paxton requested a court to vacate seats of some the Democrats who fled, with Abbott’s lawsuit slated to have final responses in by Sept. 4. California’s own redistricting proposal could nullify the seats gained by the GOP if Texas’ new congressional map goes through. Longtime Democratic pollster David Binder found 57% of California voters supported the redistricting measure, while 35% opposed it and 8% were undecided, according to Axios. The back and forth between Newsom and Abbott has provoked similar redistricting considerations from other states, including red states like Florida, Ohio and Missouri and blue states like New York and Maryland.

Further Reading

Will Redistricting Fight Spread After Texas And California? These States Could Be Next (Forbes)

Texas Democrat Will Stay In State Capitol Overnight In Protest Against Republicans’ Police Escort Requirement (Forbes)

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/antoniopequenoiv/2025/08/20/obama-calls-californias-redistricting-proposal-responsible-report-says/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Why Glacier Rank Signals the Best Crypto to Buy Now

Why Glacier Rank Signals the Best Crypto to Buy Now

The post Why Glacier Rank Signals the Best Crypto to Buy Now appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Status in crypto isn’t claimed through hype, it’s built through structure, consistency, and positioning. Chainlink’s expanding reserve and XRP’s massive whale activity highlight how influence is earned over time. However, Cold Wallet introduces a different metric of authority through its rank system.  Reaching Glacier signals more than early adoption; it reflects deliberate engagement that shapes future benefits. While others rely on accumulation or treasury strength, Cold Wallet rewards user action directly. For those seeking the best crypto to buy now, it’s not just about price, it’s about where early effort translates into lasting influence inside the vault.  Glacier Rank Signals Authority Inside the Vault In the Cold Wallet ecosystem, the Glacier rank marks more than progress; instead, it defines authority. It’s the first tier where consistent action, strategic referrals, and long-term engagement start to translate into meaningful vault influence. Consequently, those who reach Glacier aren’t just active users; they’re building credibility ahead of Cold Wallet’s official launch. By contrast, unlike Cold Start, where the journey begins, or Icebreaker, where ambition sparks, Glacier is reserved for those who’ve proven they’re here to stay. This rank reflects stability, persistence, and growing control within a system designed to reward action. Specifically, from cashback multipliers to referral-based bonuses, the rewards at this stage scale with commitment. Currently, with Cold Wallet’s presale raising $6.3 million and advancing to stage 17, the price of $0.00998 per CWT remains a rare entry point before launch hits at $0.3517. Accordingly, early investors pushing to Glacier aren’t just chasing perks, they’re securing status. In a product where the rank system will shape long-term benefits, influence is being earned right now. In this context, the Glacier tier serves as a visible line between passive participants and those who shape the vault’s early culture. While others wait, Glacier users act. Clearly,…
Threshold
T$0.01627+2.71%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$43.09+3.08%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10407+3.76%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 06:56
Share
API3 Token Gains Draw Market Attention

API3 Token Gains Draw Market Attention

API3, a decentralized oracle network, is enhancing its significance on the blockchain by improving access to real-world data. Over the past week, the API3 token has experienced a substantial price increase of roughly 90%, pushing its value above $1.80.Continue Reading:API3 Token Gains Draw Market Attention
API3
API3$1.4554+15.68%
RealLink
REAL$0.05221+2.61%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01408+3.37%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/21 06:28
Share
Leading AI Claude Predicts the Price of XRP, ETH, and SOL for the End of Summer 2025

Leading AI Claude Predicts the Price of XRP, ETH, and SOL for the End of Summer 2025

Claude Predicts XRP, Ethereum, and Solana could see notable gains by the close of summer. While Bitcoin has faced volatility from inflation data, U.S. crypto rules under the GENIUS Act and SEC’s Project Crypto may set the stage for altcoins to lead the next rally, with XRP, ETH, and SOL in focus.
U
U$0.0184-10.54%
Solana
SOL$187.82+5.15%
XRP
XRP$2.9405+1.82%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/21 06:30
Share

Trending News

More

Why Glacier Rank Signals the Best Crypto to Buy Now

API3 Token Gains Draw Market Attention

Leading AI Claude Predicts the Price of XRP, ETH, and SOL for the End of Summer 2025

Under $1 cryptos with growing communities: XLM, LUNC, XYZVerse

MEME casinos, developers fleeing, Wall Street tooling, does Crypto have a future?