INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – NOVEMBER 25: Obi Toppin #1 of the Indiana Pacers celebrates after making a shot in the third quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on November 25, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) Getty Images Obi Toppin loves Pacers fans, and Pacers fans love him. Before almost every game, the five-year pro picks a fan, typically a young one, out of the crowd to throw him a lob during warmups. That showcase of athleticism is what makes Toppin such a unique player. Few can fly through the air like he does. And that connection with fans extends to his teammates – the Brooklyn native is a popular, connective locker room piece. His positivity is a boon behind the scenes for Indiana. And the ability Toppin has to connect with others was what made the basketball camp he hosted in Indianapolis last week special. "Coming to Indy, just seeing the culture, knowing the culture here. I love doing stuff like this, so why not do it here since I'm here? The kids love it. The fans love it," Toppin shared of holding his camp in Indianapolis last week, per the Indy Star. "So coming out here every single year to do this, as long as I'm here, I'm gonna be doing it every summer." Toppin also discussed the coming season for the Pacers, one that will be fascinating in the frontcourt. The bouncy four man could be an important reserve, but his ability shown in the past to play the five might make him a part of Indiana's best lineup in 2025-26. He's been preparing for a potentially huge year. Toppin shared that he's been in the gym throughout the summer, working on his game and keeping himself well conditioned. His ability to

Obi Toppin Believes In Pacers Frontcourt, And He’s A Key Part Of It

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 20:54
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – NOVEMBER 25: Obi Toppin #1 of the Indiana Pacers celebrates after making a shot in the third quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on November 25, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Obi Toppin loves Pacers fans, and Pacers fans love him. Before almost every game, the five-year pro picks a fan, typically a young one, out of the crowd to throw him a lob during warmups.

That showcase of athleticism is what makes Toppin such a unique player. Few can fly through the air like he does. And that connection with fans extends to his teammates – the Brooklyn native is a popular, connective locker room piece. His positivity is a boon behind the scenes for Indiana. And the ability Toppin has to connect with others was what made the basketball camp he hosted in Indianapolis last week special.

“Coming to Indy, just seeing the culture, knowing the culture here. I love doing stuff like this, so why not do it here since I’m here? The kids love it. The fans love it,” Toppin shared of holding his camp in Indianapolis last week, per the Indy Star. “So coming out here every single year to do this, as long as I’m here, I’m gonna be doing it every summer.”

Toppin also discussed the coming season for the Pacers, one that will be fascinating in the frontcourt. The bouncy four man could be an important reserve, but his ability shown in the past to play the five might make him a part of Indiana’s best lineup in 2025-26.

He’s been preparing for a potentially huge year. Toppin shared that he’s been in the gym throughout the summer, working on his game and keeping himself well conditioned. His ability to stress out a defense with both shooting and vertical spacing makes him a valuable offensive piece, and he continued to prove that in the postseason last year.

In more recent days, Toppin was with his teammates at Pascal Siakam’s home in Orlando for a pre-preseason mini camp. The Pacers have done something like this two years in a row, and it has become an opportunity for the team to get rolling collectively early.

Outside of the absence of Tyrese Haliburton, who will miss the coming season with a torn Achilles, the most noticeable on-court change in the minicamp videos from 2024 to 2025 was the state of the frontcourt. Myles Turner is gone. Jay Huff is in the mix, and a few other players are recovering from major injuries.

Why Obi Toppin will be important for the 2025-26 Pacers

The dynamics of the four and five positions are going to be altered this season in the Circle City. The team’s play style without Haliburton could be different for a year. What that means for Toppin is a crucial riddle for the blue and gold – the previous style suited him well, and his versatility is important for the team.

He’s a solid jump shooter who understands spacing, Toppin will be additive even if the Pacers play in a distinct manner this season. But how he is properly utilized, and alongside what other talents, may look different for the 2020 lottery pick as he enters his sixth NBA season.

Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin (1) yells after a play against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half of the championship game in the NBA basketball In-Season Tournament on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ian Maule)

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

“Tyrese brings so much to the team and it’s not hidden. Everybody understands what he brings to the game. So it’s just something that everybody on the team gotta do while we’re out there, just doing a little extra, knowing what we’re missing and knowing what we need out there on the court,” Toppin said of the team without Haliburton. “And just continue playing Pacers basketball. We built a system here, and I feel like everybody is bought into the system. That’s why we’ve been so successful. And if we continue doing that, we’re going to still be great.”

When the Pacers traded for Toppin, part of the appeal was that his ideal style of play would fit well with Haliburton. That’s why Toppin started 27 of his first 28 games with the blue and gold – it maximized his time on the floor with the star guard.

But a bench role became appropriate for Toppin in large part due to his own improvements. His ability to cut and warp defenses still worked well with the second unit, and he became a great partner when sharing the floor with reserve point guard T.J. McConnell. That, plus dramatically improved shooting at the addition of Pascal Siakam, made Toppin a very effective player regardless of Haliburton’s status on the floor.

Toppin’s true versatility appeared in the playoffs of his first season with the blue and gold. When battling a Milwaukee Bucks team with a smaller frontcourt, the Dayton product became the Pacers backup center. He fared well in that role – almost always sharing the frontcourt with Siakam in those minutes.

Now, with year three in Indiana on the way, Toppin once again enters a new reality, but one that comes with optimism thanks to his experience in Indiana. He’s learned how to play center, succeed without Haliburton, and be a threat from beyond the arc on top of his rim pressure. He will be an important player for the 2025-26 Pacers regardless of what play style they opt for on a night-to-night basis.

“All the bigs that we have here are amazing bigs. We had Isaiah [Jackson] and James [Wiseman] last year, so they understand the system. They’ve been around it for so long. And Jay Huff is really smart, and he’s really good at basketball. He comes in, does his work, and he’s going to pick up on everything very quickly,” Toppin said. “But as far as me, I’m going to come in with the same mentality. Just wherever coach puts me, I’m going to be ready to play and do whatever I have to do to help the team.”

What exactly Toppin will have to do to help his team could be any number of things. His biggest role will likely stay as being the team’s reserve four man behind Siakam, though even that could be more demanding this year – asking too much of Siakam in a gap year shouldn’t be the Pacers priority. If the Pacers slow down, Toppin’s athleticism and versatility can break the height of the floor. In an up-tempo system, his speed and shooting will be valuable for him and his teammates.

And while Jackson and Huff battle for the starting center role, there is an argument to be made that Toppin at the five next to Siakam could be the Pacers most effective frontcourt option this campaign. The duo had a +2.6 net rating last season – it could be the closing four-five combo in tight games.

Essentially, regardless of what path the Pacers take this year, Obi Toppin will be important. His growth over the past two seasons will make him a part of any path Indiana goes down, and he’s prepared for that. No matter what role he gets, he’ll be entertaining for fans.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/tonyeast/2025/09/22/obi-toppin-believes-in-pacers-frontcourt-and-hes-a-key-part-of-it/

