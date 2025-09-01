Obita Completes Over 10 Million US Dollars in Angel Round Financing, Accelerating the Development of Stablecoin Cross-Border Payment "New Infrastructure"

PANews reported on September 1st that Obita, an enterprise-level cross-border payment and digital financial network, announced the completion of an angel round of funding exceeding US$10 million, led by Yuanjing Capital and Mirana Ventures, with participation from renowned institutions and individuals such as Legend Capital, HashKey Capital, and Web3.com Ventures. This round of funding will be primarily used for core system development, compliance development, and market expansion, accelerating the development of a global stablecoin cross-border payment network.

Obita, centered around a compliant stablecoin, is building a blockchain-native payment network within the Obita Mesh framework, enabling global businesses to enjoy low-cost, real-time, and regulated settlement. Addressing industry pain points such as high exchange rates, slow settlement times, and lack of transparency in capital flows, Obita is deeply integrating its enterprise-level compliance system, cross-border clearing network, and integrated treasury management tools to reshape capital flows in cross-border trade, e-commerce, and supply chain platforms. Obita is also spearheading a strategic expansion into high-growth markets such as Southeast Asia, Central Asia, Africa, and Latin America.

Obita's core team brings together top talents from fields such as financial technology, cross-border payments, and crypto assets. They have deep technical accumulation and forward-looking industry insights, and have extensive experience in global payment network construction, compliance operations, and payment financial product design. They aim to lead innovation and iteration in the cross-border digital payment industry.