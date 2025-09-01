Obita Secures $10M to Power Stablecoin-Driven Cross-Border Payments

By: Coincentral
2025/09/01 20:57
RealLink
REAL$0.05689-1.23%
CROSS
CROSS$0.20999-2.12%
Fuel
FUEL$0.00668+15.37%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.1255-4.10%

TLDR

  • Obita raises $10M to power global stablecoin payments and reshape trade.
  • Stablecoin disruptor Obita nets $10M to fuel global payment innovation.
  • Obita lands $10M to build next-gen stablecoin infra for cross-border trade.
  • With $10M raised, Obita sets sights on stablecoin-driven global expansion.
  • Obita’s $10M angel round backs real-time, compliant stablecoin settlements.

Obita, a digital financial network focused on cross-border payments, has secured over $10 million in angel round funding. The company will use this capital to develop its stablecoin-powered infrastructure and accelerate market expansion. This move positions Obita as a major player in redefining the future of stablecoin-based financial services.

The funding round was co-led by Vision Plus Capital and Mirana Ventures, with participation from Legend Capital, HashKey Capital, and Web3.com Ventures. Obita plans to allocate the capital toward R&D, compliance infrastructure, and global deployment. This investment comes as stablecoin legislation and adoption gain momentum globally.

Obita’s platform leverages blockchain technology to address high foreign exchange costs and slow settlement in traditional payment systems. Its stablecoin-centered solution offers low-cost, real-time settlements with full compliance. The company aims to optimize capital flows for global trade, e-commerce, and supply chains.

Obita Mesh Framework Aims to Reshape Global Payments

Obita has launched its blockchain-native Obita Mesh framework to support compliant stablecoin-based payments for enterprises worldwide. The system integrates enterprise-grade compliance, clearing networks, and unified treasury management. This approach enables faster settlements and greater transparency across cross-border payment channels.

Targeting high-growth regions such as Southeast Asia, Central Asia, Africa, and Latin America, Obita focuses on emerging markets with large remittance and trade volumes. The Mesh framework is designed to reduce friction and increase financial efficiency across these regions. This strategy aligns with global efforts to modernize financial infrastructure using stablecoin systems.

Obita’s infrastructure supports real-time fund tracking and stablecoin settlement layers that work across multiple jurisdictions. By incorporating regulatory compliance, it addresses key challenges faced by global businesses, positioning Obita as a preferred platform for stablecoin-integrated trade solutions.

Leadership Team and Strategic Support Drive Execution

Obita’s executive team includes industry veterans with strong backgrounds in global fintech, digital assets, and cross-border payments. CEO Dayong Zhang previously led initiatives at HashKey, RD Technologies, and Ant Group, contributing to major blockchain and stablecoin developments. His leadership reflects deep experience in deploying compliant stablecoin products globally.

Co-founder Vincent Yang brings experience from AliExpress, Ant Financial, and several successful startups. He has led digital finance projects in Europe, Southeast Asia, and Latin America. This diverse leadership team provides strategic insight for scaling operations across complex international markets.

Support from Vision Plus Capital, Mirana Ventures, and other backers signals confidence in Obita’s stablecoin-driven model. These firms see stablecoins as key to transforming global B2B payments. With backing and execution capability, Obita is well-positioned to lead the next phase of blockchain-native financial infrastructure.

Stablecoin Innovation Driving Market Transformation

The global shift toward regulated stablecoin usage is accelerating innovation in cross-border payments. Obita’s model addresses legacy inefficiencies while meeting strict compliance standards. The network’s focus on stablecoin utility reflects a broader market trend.

By integrating stablecoin settlements directly into trade workflows, Obita simplifies operations for international businesses. This reduces costs and eliminates delays common in traditional banking systems. It also enhances transparency and control over international fund flows.

Obita plans to expand further as demand for stablecoin-enabled financial services grows. The company continues to develop infrastructure that blends compliance, scalability, and blockchain efficiency. As stablecoins gain regulatory clarity, Obita stands to play a central role in shaping digital financial ecosystems.

 

The post Obita Secures $10M to Power Stablecoin-Driven Cross-Border Payments appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Breaking News: Coinbase WLFI Listing Set to Ignite Market Excitement

Breaking News: Coinbase WLFI Listing Set to Ignite Market Excitement

BitcoinWorld Breaking News: Coinbase WLFI Listing Set to Ignite Market Excitement The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with a significant announcement: Coinbase has officially revealed the addition of WLFI to its platform. This highly anticipated Coinbase WLFI listing marks a pivotal moment for both the token and the broader digital asset market, potentially opening doors to a wider audience of investors and increasing liquidity. For those closely watching market movements, this news is undoubtedly a game-changer, promising new avenues for engagement and investment. What Does the Coinbase WLFI Listing Mean for Investors? Coinbase is one of the largest and most reputable cryptocurrency exchanges globally. Its rigorous listing process means that any token added typically gains substantial credibility and exposure. The Coinbase WLFI listing signals a vote of confidence in WLFI’s project, technology, and potential. This can often lead to increased trading volume, enhanced price discovery, and greater market stability for the newly listed asset. For current WLFI holders, this development brings immediate benefits: Increased Liquidity: Access to millions of new potential buyers and sellers on Coinbase. Enhanced Visibility: WLFI will be introduced to a vast, mainstream audience. Improved Trust: A Coinbase listing often validates a project’s legitimacy and security. New investors, on the other hand, will find it easier to access WLFI through a trusted and user-friendly platform, simplifying the process of entering the market. Understanding WLFI: What is This Token All About? Before diving into trading, it is crucial to understand what WLFI represents. While specific details about WLFI’s utility and ecosystem are essential for investors to research independently, typically, tokens listed on major exchanges like Coinbase have a clear use case and a developed community. Generally, WLFI likely operates within a specific blockchain ecosystem, offering functionalities such as: Governance rights within a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO). Utility for accessing services or features within a particular application. Staking opportunities for network security or rewards. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence to fully grasp WLFI’s whitepaper, team, roadmap, and community engagement. The Coinbase WLFI listing is an opportunity, but informed decisions remain paramount. How Can You Prepare for the Coinbase WLFI Listing? If you are looking to engage with WLFI following its Coinbase debut, preparation is key. The initial hours and days after a major exchange listing can be volatile, presenting both opportunities and risks. Here are some actionable insights to consider: Set Up Your Coinbase Account: Ensure your account is fully verified and funded in advance. Research WLFI Thoroughly: Understand its fundamentals, market capitalization, and historical performance if available. Develop a Strategy: Decide on your entry and exit points, and consider risk management. Stay Informed: Follow official Coinbase and WLFI channels for real-time updates regarding trading pairs and availability. Remember, the cryptocurrency market is dynamic. While a Coinbase WLFI listing often brings positive sentiment, market conditions can change rapidly. Always invest responsibly and within your comfort level. What Are the Potential Challenges and Opportunities? Every significant market event comes with its share of challenges and opportunities. For WLFI, the listing on Coinbase undoubtedly creates a massive opportunity for growth and adoption. However, investors should also be aware of potential challenges. Opportunities: Significant price appreciation due to increased demand. Broader institutional interest and partnerships. Enhanced ecosystem development fueled by new capital. Challenges: Initial price volatility post-listing. Potential for ‘sell the news’ events where early investors take profits. Market competition from other established tokens. Navigating these aspects requires a balanced perspective and a commitment to continuous learning. The Coinbase WLFI listing is a major milestone, but its long-term impact will depend on various factors, including project development and overall market sentiment. In conclusion, the announcement of the Coinbase WLFI listing is a monumental event for the cryptocurrency community. It represents a significant step forward for WLFI, offering unparalleled exposure and liquidity. While the excitement is palpable, informed decision-making, thorough research, and a clear understanding of market dynamics will be essential for anyone looking to participate. This listing has the potential to reshape WLFI’s trajectory and influence the broader altcoin landscape. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: When will WLFI trading officially begin on Coinbase? A1: Coinbase typically announces a specific trading start time after the initial listing announcement. It’s best to monitor official Coinbase channels for the precise schedule. Q2: What trading pairs will be available for WLFI on Coinbase? A2: Coinbase usually lists new assets with common trading pairs like WLFI/USD, WLFI/USDT, and sometimes WLFI/EUR. Specific pairs will be confirmed by Coinbase upon listing. Q3: Is WLFI available on all Coinbase platforms? A3: New listings often begin with Coinbase Pro before expanding to the main Coinbase app and other services. Availability may also vary by region due to regulatory requirements. Q4: How can I stay updated on the latest news regarding WLFI and Coinbase? A4: For the most accurate and timely information, follow the official Coinbase blog, their social media accounts, and WLFI’s official communication channels. Q5: What should I do before investing in WLFI after the Coinbase listing? A5: Always conduct your own thorough research into WLFI’s project, technology, team, and market cap. Understand the risks involved and never invest more than you can afford to lose. If you found this article insightful, consider sharing it with your network! Help others stay informed about the latest developments in the crypto market by sharing this news on your social media platforms. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping altcoin price action. This post Breaking News: Coinbase WLFI Listing Set to Ignite Market Excitement first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
ChainAware
AWARE$0.004353-16.12%
RealLink
REAL$0.05683-1.28%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00209912-1.48%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/01 21:25
Share
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

Golden Dogs appear frequently during the holidays
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1282+0.62%
DOGS
DOGS$0.0001263-4.96%
Memecoin
MEME$0.00257-8.67%
Share
PANews2025/05/06 10:31
Share
PA Daily | The probability of the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates by 25 basis points in May is 57%; Binance will delist 14 tokens

PA Daily | The probability of the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates by 25 basis points in May is 57%; Binance will delist 14 tokens

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is considering suing the Trump administration to prevent global tariffs; Binance will launch FORTHUSDT perpetual contracts; Bitcoin spot ETF has experienced net outflows for three consecutive days.
U
U$0.0149-14.75%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.384-1.53%
MAY
MAY$0.04445-0.51%
Share
PANews2025/04/08 17:30
Share

Trending News

More

Breaking News: Coinbase WLFI Listing Set to Ignite Market Excitement

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

PA Daily | The probability of the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates by 25 basis points in May is 57%; Binance will delist 14 tokens

April blockchain game report: Daily activity dropped to an annual low, and financing amount dropped 69% month-on-month

Ethereum Foundation Comes Out Of Hiding With Brand New Token, Here’s What It Does