Oblong, a US-listed company, has revealed that it currently holds over 21,700 TAO tokens.

PANews reported on September 10 that according to Businesswire, Pete Holst, president and CEO of digital asset finance company Oblong, Inc. (Nasdaq: OBLG), sent a letter to Oblong shareholders, disclosing that three months ago the company raised $7 million and invested all of it in purchasing TAO. As of now, the company holds more than 21,700 TAO tokens, all of which have been pledged in the network.

