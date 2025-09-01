Odell Beckham Jr. Turned His Full Salary Into Bitcoin—Here’s What It’s Worth Now

By: Coincentral
2025/09/01 06:04
TLDR

  • Beckham Jr. received his entire $750K NFL salary in Bitcoin at $64K per coin in November 2021.
  • Bitcoin dropped below $19K in 2022 but surged past $108K by August 2025.
  • Beckham’s Bitcoin salary could now be worth over $1.2M, excluding taxes.
  • Russell Okung’s 2020 Bitcoin salary could now be valued at more than $36M.

In 2021, NFL wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. made headlines when he chose to receive his full salary in Bitcoin. At the time, Bitcoin was near its all-time high. Critics questioned the move as prices later dropped sharply. Now, four years later, Bitcoin has surged past $100,000, and Beckham Jr.’s decision appears to have grown in value—if he held onto it.

Beckham Jr. Took His Entire $750,000 Salary in Bitcoin

In November 2021, Odell Beckham Jr. partnered with Cash App to receive his full NFL salary of $750,000 in Bitcoin. At the time, Bitcoin was trading around $64,000. The Los Angeles Rams wide receiver announced the decision publicly on social media, calling it a “new era” for how athletes get paid.

It is not publicly confirmed if Beckham received the salary in one payment or in installments. Regardless, the timing of the move was close to Bitcoin’s then-peak in 2021. By the end of 2022, Bitcoin dropped by over 70%, falling below $19,000. This sharp decline led many to question the decision, especially after accounting for taxes.

Beckham Jr. did not make any public moves to sell his Bitcoin. In July 2025, he posted that he was still satisfied with his choice. “I’m good with it,” he wrote on X, suggesting he held onto at least some of the cryptocurrency.

Bitcoin Has Rebounded and Reached Record Highs in 2025

As of August 29, 2025, Bitcoin was trading above $108,000. This is a sharp increase from the lows seen during the “crypto winter” of 2022. If Beckham Jr. held onto the Bitcoin he received, his $750,000 could now be worth more than $1.2 million, excluding taxes and fees.

The price surge has been driven by increased institutional interest and regulatory changes. Companies like Strategy, formerly MicroStrategy, have expanded their Bitcoin holdings. The approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs has also boosted demand among retail investors.

The Trump administration has supported cryptocurrency. In July 2025, Congress held a “Crypto Week” to review legislation. President Trump signed the GENIUS Act, which created new rules for stablecoins and digital assets. These moves may have helped push investor confidence.

Other NFL Players Also Chose Bitcoin Over Traditional Pay

Odell Beckham Jr. is not the only NFL player to accept Bitcoin as salary. Russell Okung, a former offensive tackle for the Carolina Panthers, chose to receive half his $13 million salary in Bitcoin in December 2020. Bitcoin was about $20,000 at that time. If Okung held onto his Bitcoin, that amount would be worth over $36 million as of late August 2025.

Sean Culkin, a former tight end with the Kansas City Chiefs, also opted to receive his salary in Bitcoin in April 2021. These moves made headlines as more athletes began exploring cryptocurrency as an option for compensation.

While crypto remains volatile, the 2025 rebound has brought new attention to those early decisions. Whether or not they timed it perfectly, players like Beckham Jr., Okung, and Culkin showed a willingness to take financial risks outside traditional systems.

