Odin.fun Lianchuang: The platform's funds in multiple CEXs and tokens have been frozen, and we are working with the authorities to recover the assets

PANews reported on August 19th that Odin.fun co-founder Bob Bodily stated that the platform's funds held on multiple CEXs and tokens have been frozen, and that the platform is working with authorities to recover the assets. Audit and remediation efforts are nearing completion, and the results will be made public before trading resumes. The platform is working with partners to ensure a 1:1 balance of user funds, clean up illegal transactions, and preserve legitimate user transactions. The specific timeline for resuming trading will be announced upon completion of these efforts.

