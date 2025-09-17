OFAC sanctions Iranians over $100M illegal oil sales via crypto

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 23:08
MyShell Token
SHELL$0.1364+6.06%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0889+2.09%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017468+3.04%
ArchLoot
AL$0.0839-0.35%
SPACE ID
ID$0.1654+4.55%
Octavia
VIA$0.0154+1.31%

The United States Treasury Department has added new financial sanctions on Iran, specifically targeting individuals and companies accused of moving illicit oil revenues through crypto and front firms in Asia.

The US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) announced Tuesday that it had sanctioned more than a dozen individuals and companies linked to Iran. 

OFAC tracks money to oil sales, crypto trade

The US Treasury Department office said the money was funneled for the benefit of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force (IRGC-QF) and the Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics (MODAFL), both affiliated with the country’s weapons programs.

“These Iranian shadow banking networks, run by trusted illicit financial facilitators, abuse the international financial system and launder money through overseas front companies and cryptocurrency,” the department wrote.

According to OFAC’s findings, Derakhshan and Alivand received payments through front companies registered in Hong Kong and the UAE. Those named in the investigations were Alpa Trading in Dubai and Alpa Hong Kong Limited, shell firms that the department claimed were disguising cash flows from oil sales.

The network’s operation was also linked to Hezbollah-affiliated financial facilitators and Syria’s Al-Qatirji Company, a firm previously sanctioned for aiding the IRGC-QF. Al-Qatirji was identified as an accomplice in the smuggling of Iranian oil to regional markets.

US officials claimed Alivand was part of the multimillion-dollar transactions with Tawfiq Muhammad Sa’id al-Law, a Hezbollah-linked money launderer. Al-Law allegedly provided Hezbollah with access to digital wallets to receive funds from IRGC-QF commodity sales. 

US vows to continue disrupting illegal oil sales

According to OFAC, the Al-Qatirji Company was sanctioned under Executive Order 13224 in November 2024 for supporting the IRGC-QF. Al-Law was sanctioned under the same executive order seven months prior for assisting Hezbollah financially.

Despite earlier sanctions, the Treasury said members of the network were still active to date. Derakhshan has reportedly been communicating with Ramin Jalalian, a sanctioned Iranian currency exchanger designated in June last year for aiding MODAFL.

Jalalian reportedly manages Powell Raw Materials Trading LLC and Powell International FZE, both based in the UAE. While not formally tied to these companies, OFAC said he oversees daily operations, manages accounts and transactions for the front firms.

John K. Hurley, Treasury’s undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, said the administration of President Donald Trump will continue cutting off Iran’s access to hard currency.

Washington’s campaign against Tehran continued earlier this month, when the US sanctioned Iranian-linked oil tankers. Around the same time, Israel blacklisted 187 crypto wallets allegedly connected to the IRGC.

Previous sanctions on Iranian crypto networks

OFAC sanctioned eight TRON blockchain wallet addresses in April, all under the name of Sa’id al-Jamal, a supposed financial handler for Yemen’s Houthi movement. The wallets collectively received nearly $900 million in stablecoins between November 2023 and November 2024, and were linked to the IRGC-QF. 

According to US officials, the funds were used to buy weapons from Russia, which were shipped to Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen. Security analysis firm Elliptic confirmed all transactions were routed through exchanges, wallets, and virtual asset service providers.

If you’re reading this, you’re already ahead. Stay there with our newsletter.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/ofac-sanctions-iranians-over-100m-crypto/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Next Couple of Months Will Be Wild for XRP: Wealth Manager

Next Couple of Months Will Be Wild for XRP: Wealth Manager

Wealth manager Nate Geraci has reiterated his view that the coming months will be "wild" for XRP. This comes as the XRP community braces for another major milestone in the ETF space.Visit Website
XRP
XRP$3.1311+4.01%
Wilder World
WILD$0.2821-1.26%
Major
MAJOR$0.16357+2.17%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/18 17:09
Share
Here’s What XRP Requires to Reach $100, According to a Financial Strategist

Here’s What XRP Requires to Reach $100, According to a Financial Strategist

Amid persistent discussions around the potential for XRP to reach greater heights, one market pundit has revealed what needs to happen for this to occur. Notably, while XRP continues to struggle at $3, certain market commentators have pushed for higher prices, especially ranging from $100 to $10,000.Visit Website
XRP
XRP$3.1311+4.01%
SphereX
HERE$0.00026+4.00%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/18 14:08
Share
Shiba Inu Offers 50 ETH Bounty to Recover Shibarium Stolen Funds

Shiba Inu Offers 50 ETH Bounty to Recover Shibarium Stolen Funds

The Shiba Inu team has released a new update on the Shibarium bridge hack and introduced a bounty program to recover stolen assets. For context, the September 12 exploit drained millions from the Ethereum layer-2 network and left the community facing one of its most serious challenges to date.Visit Website
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.07078-20.44%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000629+8.63%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5557+7.40%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/18 14:16
Share

Trending News

More

Next Couple of Months Will Be Wild for XRP: Wealth Manager

Here’s What XRP Requires to Reach $100, According to a Financial Strategist

Shiba Inu Offers 50 ETH Bounty to Recover Shibarium Stolen Funds

Ripple Partners Trillion-Dollar Manager Franklin Templeton and DBS to Launch Tokenized Finance Solutions

Top Research Firm Predicts XRP Run to $50, Here’s Why