Offchain Labs acquires smart account development team ZeroDev

PANews reported on August 13th that Offchain Labs has acquired the smart account development team ZeroDev. ZeroDev currently supports over 5 million smart accounts across more than 30 chains, providing tools for numerous crypto projects including ApeCoin, Conduit, and Crossmint. This acquisition aims to meet the growing demand for on-chain infrastructure, driving the on-chain migration of large institutional and consumer applications. The acquisition will also work in conjunction with the previously launched Universal Intent Engine to enable fast cross-chain transactions and a seamless user experience.

