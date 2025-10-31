Official Trump (TRUMP) Surges as Issuer Plans Major U.S. Acquisition

Official Trump (TRUMP) token jumps 6.20% as trading volume surpasses $4 billion and market cap hits $1.66 billion.

Issuer FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT LLC reportedly is in talks to acquire the U.S. operations of Republic.com, signaling major expansion plans.

Whale investor earns over $1.5 million profit, leveraging both Solana and Hyperliquid platforms for strategic TRUMP trades.

The official Trump token (TRUMP) is gaining headlines after one of the major investors reaped substantial earnings through smart market operations. Meanwhile, the company behind the official Trump token, FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT LLC, has been said to be making arrangements to acquire the U.S. operation of Republic.com.

At the time of writing, Official Trump is trading at $8.28, and it has registered an increase of 7.05% in the last 24 hours. The current 24-hour trading volume of the token is $4.04 billion, with the market cap rising to $1.66 billion.

Official Trump Issuer Eyes Acquisition

According to the news, Bloomberg reported that FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT LLC, the company behind the TRUMP token, is engaged in negotiations to purchase the U.S.-based operation of the crowdfunding site Republic.com. Such an acquisition would be a major expansion play for the company, with ambitions that go well beyond the crypto market.

Whale Earns $1.5 Million Profit Trading TRUMP

As per data from on-chain analytics firm Lookonchain, one big investor has created new wallets to purchase TRUMP on Solana while opening a long position on Hyperliquid and has already reaped an accumulated profit of well over $1.5 million, as per the records.

On Solana, the investor spent 5,346 SOL, or about $1.07 million in USD, to purchase 165,401 TRUMP tokens at an average price of $6.45, resulting in an unrealized profit of approximately $335,000.

At the same time, on the decentralized exchange Hyperliquid, the same trader deposited 485,669 USDC and maximized leverage to long 1.13 million TRUMP tokens worth $9.5 million, currently recording an unrealized profit of $1.18 million.

The combination of whale activities, market performance, and acquisition plans in the corporate world has brought TRUMP back to the forefront, attracting not only investors but the crypto community at large. If the current trend is sustained, TRUMP can witness even more increased interaction and value in the coming days.

