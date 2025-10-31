ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
The official Trump token (TRUMP) is gaining headlines after one of the major investors reaped substantial earnings through smart market operations. Meanwhile, the company behind the official Trump token, FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT LLC, has been said to be making arrangements to acquire the U.S. operation of Republic.com. At the time of writing, Official Trump is […]The official Trump token (TRUMP) is gaining headlines after one of the major investors reaped substantial earnings through smart market operations. Meanwhile, the company behind the official Trump token, FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT LLC, has been said to be making arrangements to acquire the U.S. operation of Republic.com. At the time of writing, Official Trump is […]

Official Trump (TRUMP) Surges as Issuer Plans Major U.S. Acquisition

By: Tronweekly
2025/10/31 00:00
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.241+19.60%
Major
MAJOR$0.10261+0.06%
Union
U$0.006195+0.01%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.007278+0.37%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.003377+0.02%
Official Trump
  • Official Trump (TRUMP) token jumps 6.20% as trading volume surpasses $4 billion and market cap hits $1.66 billion.
  • Issuer FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT LLC reportedly is in talks to acquire the U.S. operations of Republic.com, signaling major expansion plans.
  • Whale investor earns over $1.5 million profit, leveraging both Solana and Hyperliquid platforms for strategic TRUMP trades.

The official Trump token (TRUMP) is gaining headlines after one of the major investors reaped substantial earnings through smart market operations. Meanwhile, the company behind the official Trump token, FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT LLC, has been said to be making arrangements to acquire the U.S. operation of Republic.com.

At the time of writing, Official Trump is trading at $8.28, and it has registered an increase of 7.05% in the last 24 hours. The current 24-hour trading volume of the token is $4.04 billion, with the market cap rising to $1.66 billion.

Source: CoinMarketCap

Official Trump Issuer Eyes Acquisition

According to the news, Bloomberg reported that FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT LLC, the company behind the TRUMP token, is engaged in negotiations to purchase the U.S.-based operation of the crowdfunding site Republic.com. Such an acquisition would be a major expansion play for the company, with ambitions that go well beyond the crypto market.

Also Read | Hyperliquid (HYPE) Price Eyes $50 Resistance Breakout as Analysts Predict Further Upside

Whale Earns $1.5 Million Profit Trading TRUMP

As per data from on-chain analytics firm Lookonchain, one big investor has created new wallets to purchase TRUMP on Solana while opening a long position on Hyperliquid and has already reaped an accumulated profit of well over $1.5 million, as per the records.

On Solana, the investor spent 5,346 SOL, or about $1.07 million in USD, to purchase 165,401 TRUMP tokens at an average price of $6.45, resulting in an unrealized profit of approximately $335,000.

At the same time, on the decentralized exchange Hyperliquid, the same trader deposited 485,669 USDC and maximized leverage to long 1.13 million TRUMP tokens worth $9.5 million, currently recording an unrealized profit of $1.18 million.

The combination of whale activities, market performance, and acquisition plans in the corporate world has brought TRUMP back to the forefront, attracting not only investors but the crypto community at large. If the current trend is sustained, TRUMP can witness even more increased interaction and value in the coming days.

Also Read | Bitcoin Eyes $143,000 as ETF Flows Show Gradual Market Recovery Momentum

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

DBS lists Franklin Templeton’s sgBENJI token and Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin on its exchange

DBS lists Franklin Templeton’s sgBENJI token and Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin on its exchange

DBS lists Franklin Templeton’s sgBENJI token and Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin on its exchange.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.007285+0.44%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 13:20
Silver broke out above $50, once again surpassing the growth of BTC in the year-to-date

Silver broke out above $50, once again surpassing the growth of BTC in the year-to-date

Silver climbed above $50 again, becoming the top performer among traditional assets. Silver has gained a net 58% in the year to date, while BTC stalled with around 30% in net gains.
SILVER
SILVER$0.000000000000064+6.66%
Bitcoin
BTC$106,013+1.35%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096-0.10%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/11/11 02:35
Skyrocketing Japan’s Crypto Regulations: FSA Proposal Promises Explosive Future for 2025

Skyrocketing Japan’s Crypto Regulations: FSA Proposal Promises Explosive Future for 2025

Japan’s​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ FSA intends to impose new stricter requirements for custodial services and at the same time to motivate crypto users to self-manage wallets so as not to be reliant on custodial services.The measure is in the pipeline since the San Francisco agency is very concerned about the situation which it described as “anarchy” in the […]
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12527+3.97%
Notcoin
NOT$0.000774+0.78%
Share
Tronweekly2025/11/11 02:56

Trending News

More

DBS lists Franklin Templeton’s sgBENJI token and Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin on its exchange

Silver broke out above $50, once again surpassing the growth of BTC in the year-to-date

Skyrocketing Japan’s Crypto Regulations: FSA Proposal Promises Explosive Future for 2025

Deze vroege bitcoiner betaalde $100 per BTC, zijn investering is nu $50 miljoen waard

Investing in RentStac (RNS) Today? Here’s How $10,000 Could Turn Into $800,000

Quick Reads

More

DOGE Price Prediction & Analysis: Will Dogecoin Hit $50 by 2030?

Dropee Complete Guide: Earn Crypto Airdrops with Daily Quiz Game

Solana(SOL) Price Prediction 2030: Will SOL Reach 1,000 USDT?

What Is Privacy Coin? Top Privacy Coins to Trade in 2025

EOS Price Prediction: Can EOS Reach $50 or Even $100 in the Next 10 Years?

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105,968.63
$105,968.63$105,968.63

+0.86%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,572.11
$3,572.11$3,572.11

+1.49%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5703
$2.5703$2.5703

+1.62%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$167.81
$167.81$167.81

+0.91%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.18024
$0.18024$0.18024

+0.56%