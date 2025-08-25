Officially Licensed Audiera Surpasses 1 Million Users — Ushering in a New Era of Glory

By: Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/25
PRESS RELEASE.

With official licensing secured, the iconic music and dance game Audiera has already attracted over 1 million users and is exclusively launched on BNB Chain, setting the stage to reignite the glory of this beloved classic in the Web3 era. By combining decentralized technology with advanced artificial intelligence (AI), the game has introduced a host of groundbreaking features that infuse fresh vitality into an IP cherished by generations of players.

Previously known as Audition (JinWuTuan), the franchise has captivated players worldwide since its debut in 2004, amassing nearly 600 million registered users and over 300 million in-game characters. More than just a game, Audition (JinWuTuan) is a cultural phenomenon — from the iconic “Smart” hairstyle to internet slang that spread across communities, it has shaped a generation’s lifestyle and digital expression.

The Web3 version, reborn as Audiera, has introduced several innovations:

  1. AI-powered social interaction & creator economy
    Players can engage with Kira and Ray, Audiera’s new AI idols who compose music, dance, post, and chat like real companions. Powered by AIGC technology, users can also create their own AI-generated music, mint tracks as NFTs, and earn rewards when their creations are featured in-game — transforming players from participants into co-creators.
  2. Instant access via dAPP
    Through the mini dAPP, users can tap to play viral tracks, dance alongside Kira or Ray, and earn points that convert into $BEAT tokens — all online with simple wallet access. Fast, fun, and requires no download.
  3. Smart Fit Mat for full-body gameplay
    Connect the Bluetooth-enabled Fit Mat to your phone and cast the game to your TV. Step on arrows in rhythm for a fitness-driven, arcade-style experience.

Industry experts see Audiera’s Web3 debut as a transformative leap for a legacy gaming IP with a massive global fan base. By merging decentralized technologies with AI-powered social interaction and content creation, Audiera becomes the first major rhythm and dance game to enter the Web3 space — marking a pivotal moment in the evolution of traditional games toward a more intelligent, immersive, and user-driven future.

Play now via https://dapp.audiera.fi/ or download the mobile app for the full immersive experience.

About Audiera

Website：https://audiera.fi

X：@Audiera_web3

Telegram: https://t.me/Audiera_web3

Connect with Ray & Kira

  • X: https://x.com/Kira_0x4154 | https://x.com/Ray_0x4245
  • Telegram: @Kira49_AIBot | @Ray49_AIBot

