Ohio Approves Bitcoin and Crypto Payments for State Fees

Ohio’s State Board of Deposit has approved a vendor to process cryptocurrency payments, including Bitcoin, for state fees and services. This decision follows months of effort led by Secretary of State Frank LaRose and Treasurer Robert Sprague. Ohio now becomes one of the first states to accept crypto for government transactions. LaRose highlighted growing demand for digital payment options and said this move puts Ohio at the forefront of the digital economy. The initiative is part of Ohio’s broader push into digital assets.

