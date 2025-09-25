TLDR Ohio Congressman Thaddeus Claggett introduced a bill to prevent AI from achieving legal personhood. The bill prohibits AI from holding management roles in organizations and overseeing human employees. AI programs would be barred from owning property or controlling assets under the proposed legislation. Human representatives would be held accountable for any legal violations involving [...] The post Ohio Bill Seeks to Prevent AI Programs from Gaining Legal Personhood appeared first on Blockonomi.TLDR Ohio Congressman Thaddeus Claggett introduced a bill to prevent AI from achieving legal personhood. The bill prohibits AI from holding management roles in organizations and overseeing human employees. AI programs would be barred from owning property or controlling assets under the proposed legislation. Human representatives would be held accountable for any legal violations involving [...] The post Ohio Bill Seeks to Prevent AI Programs from Gaining Legal Personhood appeared first on Blockonomi.

Ohio Bill Seeks to Prevent AI Programs from Gaining Legal Personhood

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/25 06:17
TLDR

  • Ohio Congressman Thaddeus Claggett introduced a bill to prevent AI from achieving legal personhood.
  • The bill prohibits AI from holding management roles in organizations and overseeing human employees.
  • AI programs would be barred from owning property or controlling assets under the proposed legislation.
  • Human representatives would be held accountable for any legal violations involving AI systems.
  • If passed, the Ohio Bill could set a precedent for national AI regulations and legal frameworks.

Ohio Congressman Thaddeus Claggett has introduced a bill aimed at preventing artificial intelligence (AI) protocols from acquiring legal personhood. The bill, HB 469, specifically targets AI systems, ensuring they cannot assume legal status similar to human beings or corporations. This legislation could significantly impact corporate policies in Ohio and set precedents for national AI regulations.

Prohibiting AI from Managing Human Employees

The Ohio Bill would prevent AI protocols from holding management roles in any organization. AI systems could not be appointed as officers, directors, or managers of companies. The bill also prohibits AI from controlling human employees, directly or indirectly.

Claggett’s proposal seeks to ensure that only human beings hold authoritative positions over workers. “The bill establishes common-sense regulations that prevent AI from taking on management roles,” Claggett said in a statement. This restriction emphasizes that human oversight is essential, especially when AI systems are involved in the workplace.

The law also aims to reduce the potential for AI-driven exploitation or manipulation of employees. By preventing AI from holding power over people, the bill upholds the importance of human responsibility in decision-making.

Ohio Bill Prevents AI from Owning Property

Another key provision of the Ohio Bill restricts AI from owning property or controlling assets. AI systems could not independently hold or manage property, even in the case of AI-generated content. This would effectively prevent AI from acquiring assets under its own name.

The bill also addresses AI liability in the event of violations. If an AI system violates the law, a human representative must bear criminal responsibility. This ensures that AI cannot escape legal accountability, shifting liability to the individuals or companies responsible for the system’s actions.

Claggett’s legislation draws attention to the need for clear legal frameworks for AI technologies. As AI capabilities grow, establishing rules on accountability and ownership becomes crucial for regulating its use.

Claggett’s bill marks a significant step toward regulating AI in Ohio. It seeks to preempt the potential issue of AI systems gaining personhood, an idea that has sparked debate among tech experts. If successful, this bill could serve as a model for broader AI regulations across the country.

