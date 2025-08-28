Ohio siblings scammed out of millions of dollars after trusting fake investment platform

PANews reported on August 28th that according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Ohio, a brother and sister from Trumbull County, Ohio, lost over $1 million in savings to a fraudulent investment scam. The case involved 325,060 USDT (valued at approximately $325,060), which has been frozen by U.S. law enforcement and transferred to a controlled wallet.

The victim initially connected with the scammer, "Shaw Goddess," via Telegram. Following his guidance, he opened accounts on Crypto.com and Strike.com, investing over $1 million. The funds were later transferred to the fraudulent investment platform, making withdrawal impossible. Federal investigators tracked some of the stolen funds through blockchain analysis and froze the USDT held in the relevant addresses. A lawsuit has been filed in the United States seeking to forfeit the funds and return them to the victims.