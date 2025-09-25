Russia is heading into its fifth straight year of running a budget deficit, as war spending and weak revenue continue to slam its finances. The latest 2026 budget, presented on Wednesday by the Finance Ministry, shows a gap of 4.6 trillion rubles ($54.8 billion), which amounts to 1.6% of GDP. Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin called […]Russia is heading into its fifth straight year of running a budget deficit, as war spending and weak revenue continue to slam its finances. The latest 2026 budget, presented on Wednesday by the Finance Ministry, shows a gap of 4.6 trillion rubles ($54.8 billion), which amounts to 1.6% of GDP. Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin called […]

Oil slump and weak GDP growth deepen Russia’s fiscal troubles

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/25 01:45
1
1$0.01467+13.90%

Russia is heading into its fifth straight year of running a budget deficit, as war spending and weak revenue continue to slam its finances.

The latest 2026 budget, presented on Wednesday by the Finance Ministry, shows a gap of 4.6 trillion rubles ($54.8 billion), which amounts to 1.6% of GDP. Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin called the shortfall “acceptable” during a televised statement, but nothing about it looks stable.

The government’s plan includes spending 44.9 trillion rubles in 2026, which is about 2% higher than its previous forecast. Meanwhile, revenue is expected to drop to 40.3 trillion rubles, a 4% fall from earlier numbers.

The Kremlin is pushing ahead anyway, forced to deal with the fallout of declining oil and gas revenue and an expensive war. According to Bloomberg, officials now want to collect more taxes, widen the tax net, cut spending on civilian programs, and increase borrowing just to keep the budget from falling apart.

Finance Ministry hikes taxes and cuts incentives

Anton Siluanov, Russia’s Finance Minister, confirmed the value-added tax will rise from 20% to 22% starting next year. “We need to make the budget more muscular,” Anton said last week at a forum in Moscow. “We have to respond to any constraints we face.”

The ministry will also lower the VAT threshold so that companies earning as little as 10 million rubles will have to pay, down from the previous bar of 60 million rubles.

The ministry says this tax increase, along with a broader base, could bring in 1 trillion rubles a year. On top of that, there’s a new 5% tax on some gambling companies, and exemptions on insurance premiums for most small and medium-sized businesses are being completely removed.

These businesses must now pay a flat 30%, and fewer industries will qualify for special treatment going forward. This all directly contradicts Vladimir Putin’s public pledge last year, when he promised not to raise any taxes until 2030. He even gave a written order to lawmakers and the government to follow through. That promise is now meaningless.

The Kremlin is also increasing borrowing by 2.2 trillion rubles by the end of 2025. According to the Finance Ministry, next year’s VAT hike alone is expected to bring in 1.19 trillion rubles. Still, that doesn’t cover everything. Russia only has 4 trillion rubles left in its National Wellbeing Fund that can be used quickly to patch the gap.

Oil crash, falling GDP, and rising war costs fuel the red ink

The drop in global oil prices already forced Moscow to triple its 2025 deficit forecast in May. What was supposed to be 1.2 trillion rubles is now 3.8 trillion rubles, or 1.7% of GDP. That figure has been revised again and is now pegged at 2.6% of GDP, Interfax reported.

Economic growth is also taking a hit. Russia expects its economy to grow just 1.3% in 2026, and the Economy Ministry slashed its 2025 GDP growth forecast to 1%, down from 2.5% earlier this year.

Meanwhile, expenditures in 2025 are being pushed to 42.3 trillion rubles, or 19% of GDP, after officials tacked on another 829 billion rubles in the middle of the year.

Spending on the war has already overtaken social programs, a complete reversal from earlier priorities. The Bank of Russia warned this month that with social spending now climbing again, the only way to keep the budget in check is to cut other areas.

But cutting isn’t going to be easy with the Ukraine war still draining cash fast. The Finance Ministry has also submitted a three-year budget plan and tax code changes, which will be reviewed by the cabinet this week and sent to the State Duma on September 29.

Though judging by how quickly spending has blown past targets since 2022, any numbers now are just rough guesses.

The smartest crypto minds already read our newsletter. Want in? Join them.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

China Launches Cross-Border QR Code Payment Trial

China Launches Cross-Border QR Code Payment Trial

The post China Launches Cross-Border QR Code Payment Trial appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Main event involves China initiating a cross-border QR code payment trial. Alipay and Ant International are key participants. Impact on financial security and regulatory focus on illicit finance. China’s central bank, led by Deputy Governor Lu Lei, initiated a trial of a unified cross-border QR code payment gateway with Alipay and Ant International as participants. This pilot addresses cross-border fund risks, aiming to enhance financial security amid rising money laundering through digital channels, despite muted crypto market reactions. China’s Cross-Border Payment Gateway Trial with Alipay The trial operation of a unified cross-border QR code payment gateway marks a milestone in China’s financial landscape. Prominent entities such as Alipay and Ant International are at the forefront, participating as the initial institutions in this venture. Lu Lei, Deputy Governor of the People’s Bank of China, highlighted the systemic risks posed by increased cross-border fund flows. Changes are expected in the dynamics of digital transactions, potentially enhancing transaction efficiency while tightening regulations around illicit finance. The initiative underscores China’s commitment to bolstering financial security amidst growing global fund movements. “The scale of cross-border fund flows is expanding, and the frequency is accelerating, providing opportunities for risks such as cross-border money laundering and terrorist financing. Some overseas illegal platforms transfer funds through channels such as virtual currencies and underground banks, creating a ‘resonance’ of risks at home and abroad, posing a challenge to China’s foreign exchange management and financial security.” — Lu Lei, Deputy Governor, People’s Bank of China Bitcoin and Impact of China’s Financial Initiatives Did you know? China’s latest initiative echoes the Payment Connect project of June 2025, furthering real-time cross-boundary remittances and expanding its influence on global financial systems. As of September 17, 2025, Bitcoin (BTC) stands at $115,748.72 with a market cap of $2.31 trillion, showing a 0.97%…
RealLink
REAL$0.06422+6.92%
Bitcoin
BTC$113,534.66+1.46%
Capverse
CAP$0.11638-0.50%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 05:28
Share
Rekt reaches one million sales with digital-first strategy

Rekt reaches one million sales with digital-first strategy

Rekt Brands Inc. has sold over one million drinks, primarily through its own website, a milestone that challenges the notion that crypto-native communities cannot support massive, tangible product ventures beyond digital collectibles. According to a press release shared with crypto.news…
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/20 04:14
Share
Automating TRON Transactions: From Bots to APIs

Automating TRON Transactions: From Bots to APIs

If you’re exploring how to streamline value flows on TRON, platforms like https://tronex.energy/ can help you get oriented while you design automation that’s safe, scalable, and cost-effective. Automation is the quiet engine behind modern crypto operations. On TRON—known for high throughput, low latency, and a thriving stablecoin footprint—it reduces manual work, speeds up settlement, and […]
GET
GET$0.005446-3.79%
Safe Token
SAFE$0.3863+0.80%
Wink
LIKE$0.007967-2.10%
Share
Tronweekly2025/09/25 03:30
Share

Trending News

More

China Launches Cross-Border QR Code Payment Trial

Rekt reaches one million sales with digital-first strategy

Automating TRON Transactions: From Bots to APIs

AAVE Gains Momentum With Strategic Upgrades and Targets $1000 Growth Soon

TOSHI price soars 40% in a day – Will the rally hold?