OKZOO (AIOT) Price Prediction 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028–2030

OKZOO (AIOT) has staged one of the strongest breakouts of 2025, climbing from under $0.20 in July to trade near $1.66 in August. The rally drove the token into extreme overbought RSI levels and above its full EMA structure, pushing daily Bollinger Bands into record expansion. With a capped supply of 1B and a DePIN model attracting 19M+ active users, OKZOO is now on watch for whether it can consolidate and extend gains into the next cycle.

OKZOO (AIOT) Price Prediction

AIOT price dynamics (Source: TradingView)

AIOT price today sits near $1.66, down from the recent spike toward $2.00. On the daily chart, RSI peaked near 95, an indication of short-term exhaustion, but the pullback has so far held above $1.35–$1.40, which aligns with the breakout shelf. The 4H Bollinger Bands show volatility at historic highs, and the 20 EMA on lower timeframes has now risen to $1.37, providing dynamic support. As long as this zone holds, AIOT could retest the $1.90–$2.00 region in late 2025, with a potential overshoot toward $2.40 if volume sustains.

OKZOO (AIOT) Price Prediction: Bollinger Bands and EMA Structure

AIOT price dynamics (Source: TradingView)

