Old Bitcoin Supply Keeps Moving Into ETFs: Data Shows Three Waves So far

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 17:07

On-chain data shows the Bitcoin spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have seen three waves of major inflows from the veteran hands in this cycle so far.

Bitcoin Coin Days Destroyed Shot Up Alongside Earlier ETF Net Inflows

As explained by CryptoQuant author Maartunn in a new post on X, Bitcoin has been observing major reshuffles related to old tokens and the spot ETFs. The spot ETFs refer to investment vehicles that trade on traditional platforms and allow investors to gain exposure to an underlying asset like BTC without having to directly own the asset.

The BTC spot ETFs launched in the US in January 2024. Since then, the funds have generally enjoyed growth, with a few periods involving a particularly sharp burst of inflows. The main attraction of the ETFs is that investors unfamiliar with the cryptocurrency world can invest into BTC in a form that’s convenient to them.

When a trader invests into such a vehicle, the fund buys an equivalent amount of the cryptocurrency on the client’s behalf. This reflects as an on-chain movement into the wallets associated with the ETF.

Below is the chart shared by Maartunn that shows the trend in the 30-day Bitcoin spot ETF netflow since the start of 2024.

As displayed in the graph, the Bitcoin spot ETF netflow has seen a few phases of extremely positive values. These naturally correspond to a high amount of demand for the ETFs.

Interestingly, there is a pattern common among these large waves of inflows. From the chart, it’s visible that the Coin Days Destroyed (CDD) gave distribution signals alongside the netflow spikes.

The CDD is an on-chain indicator that measures the total number of coin days that are being “destroyed” in transactions across the BTC network. A coin day is a quantity that one BTC accumulates after staying dormant on the blockchain for one day. When a token dormant for some number days is moved, its coin days counter returns back to zero. The coin days that it had previously been carrying are said to be destroyed.

Generally, spikes in this metric correspond to activity from the diamond hands of the network. These HODLers tend to accumulate a massive amount of coin days with their patience, so when they finally break their silence, large-scale destruction of coin days takes places.

The three major Bitcoin ETF net inflow waves of Summer 2024, Fall 2024, and Summer 2025 all accompanied a distribution signal from the CDD, which suggests a rotation of coins happened from the veteran hands to new demand coming through these vehicles.

Since the latest such wave, the ETF netflow has calmed down to the neutral level, meaning demand has gone cold. “ETF inflows are key,” notes Maartunn. “Without strong new demand, selling pressure from new holders could increase.”

BTC Price

At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading around $110,500, up 2% over the past week.

Source: https://www.newsbtc.com/bitcoin-news/old-bitcoin-supply-moving-into-etfs-three-waves/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ether.fi Foundation: This week, 73 ETH protocol revenues were used to purchase 264,000 ETHFI

Ether.fi Foundation: This week, 73 ETH protocol revenues were used to purchase 264,000 ETHFI

PANews reported on September 6 that the ether.fi Foundation released an update on the ETHFI token repurchase on the X platform, disclosing that it had used 73 ETH (approximately US$314,000) of protocol revenue to purchase 264,000 ETHFI this week. In addition, approximately 155,000 ETHFI were destroyed and approximately 108,000 ETHFI were distributed to sETHFI holders.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01249-0.79%
Ether.Fi Foundation
ETHFI$1.1493+0.29%
Ethereum
ETH$4,297.28-2.58%
Share
PANews2025/09/06 17:38
Share
Trump exempts gold from global tariffs

Trump exempts gold from global tariffs

PANews reported on September 6 that according to Jinshi, US President Trump took action on Friday to exempt graphite, tungsten, uranium, gold bars and other metals from his country's tariffs, while imposing tariffs on silicone products. According to the executive order issued on Friday, these changes will take effect on Monday. Trump's directive may also accelerate the implementation of customized trade agreements between the United States and other countries, making it easier for Washington to cancel tariffs on aircraft parts, generic drugs, and some specific products that cannot be grown, mined or naturally produced domestically (such as special spices, coffee and some rare metals). The president's order stated that these changes were made based on the advice of US officials. According to the measure, "These modifications are necessary and appropriate to respond to the national emergency declared by Trump in April when he first implemented national-level tariffs."
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.341-0.41%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.005977-1.77%
SuperRare
RARE$0.05413-0.82%
Share
PANews2025/09/06 17:45
Share
A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

DeFi is still largely dominated by Ethereum and its EVM ecosystem.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001587-0.87%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.000007-4.10%
AaveToken
AAVE$299.81-3.39%
Share
PANews2025/05/02 09:42
Share

Trending News

More

Ether.fi Foundation: This week, 73 ETH protocol revenues were used to purchase 264,000 ETHFI

Trump exempts gold from global tariffs

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.9)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.3)