Oleksandr Usyk Wants To Fight Jake Paul In The Cage

Oleksandr Usyk faces off withJake Paul (left) at Wembley Stadium. (Photo by Bradley Collyer/PA Images via Getty Images)
PA Images via Getty Images
Undisputed heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk issued a warning to Jake Paul that he wants to fight the YouTuber-turned-boxer in an MMA-style fight.
The 28-year-old influencer known as “The Problem Child” recently listed beating Usyk as his fifth goal in a social-media post that outlined his five-year plan which includes starting a presidential campaign.
“Good plan, Jake Paul, but I’m not here for 5th place — only first,” Usyk wrote on X. “Soon, I’ll close the book on boxing, and after that, I’ll be waiting for you in the cage.”
Usyk and Paul faced off in the ring at Wembley Stadium after Usyk defeated Britain’s Daniel Dubois for a second time back in the July. Here’s a look at the moment that may be foreshadowing a massive spectacle:
Paul is riding a hot streak after getting a scorecard win against former world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson late last year and defeating Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in June. He is scheduled to fight reigning WBA lightweight champion Gervonta Davis in an exhibition bout in November, which will stream live on Netflix.
Usyk, who’s recovering from a back injury, is expected to square up with the winner of the Joseph Parker-Fabio Wardley fight that is set for Oct. 25 at London’s O2 Arena. Rumors also persist that Usyk’s next bout could be a trilogy fight with Tyson Fury, who is (allegedly) retired.
Meanwhile, following his reply to Paul, the undefeated Ukrainian posted a video of him training to underscore his commitment to boxing. In addition to the video, he wrote, “I don’t have motivation. I have discipline. This is why I am champion. I believe this with all my heart. It carries me through the ring, through life, through every challenge. This is why I stand. Carry this with you.”
It should be noted that there is no timeline established for a Paul-Usyk fight; however, it seems Usyk could pursue a scrap with Paul after having one final boxing match before he retires from the sport within the next year.
Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/anthonystitt/2025/09/25/oleksandr-usyk-wants-to-fight-jake-paul-in-the-cage/