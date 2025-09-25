The post On-Chain Asset Management Doubles in 2025, Reaching $35B: Keyrock, Maple appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Automated yield vaults have led the growth, as large investors dominate capital flows. On-chain asset management is having a strong year, with assets under management (AUM) more than doubling in 2025, according to a new report from investment firm Keyrock and on-chain asset manager Maple Finance. The report found that total AUM across automated yield strategies, discretionary strategies, structured products, and on-chain credit surged 118% to $35 billion so far this year. Three protocols – Morpho, Pendle, and Maple itself – account for 31% of the total. Morpho boasts a total value locked (TVL) on-chain of $7.14 billion, while Pendle has a TVL of $8.3 billion, and Maple’s TVL stands at $2.7 billion, per DefiLlama data. On-chain AUM in USD, 2020-2025. Source: Keyrock, Maple Most depositors are small investors, referred to as “shrimps,” who hold less than $10,000 in on-chain protocols. However, the majority of capital comes from larger investors – “dolphins” (more than $100,000) and “whales” (more than $1 million) – who provide 70-99% of total on-chain AUM. Moreover, the report identified automated yield as the primary entry point for allocators, marking the largest share of AUM at $18 billion. On-Chain vs. TradFi The findings show that on-chain strategies are no longer experimental. Instead, they deliver competitive returns and are often more transparent and accessible than traditional financial products. However, the findings did highlight several risks for on-chain strategies, including smart contract exploits, limited market capacity, and variable returns. “The evolution of on-chain asset management in 2025 has demonstrated that on-chain strategies are a viable, scalable component of the global financial landscape,” the report reads. “Onchain asset management is the blueprint for the next generation of capital markets, in that it is programmable, transparent, and composable by default.” Specifically, automated yield vaults are outperforming traditional passive investments by about… The post On-Chain Asset Management Doubles in 2025, Reaching $35B: Keyrock, Maple appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Automated yield vaults have led the growth, as large investors dominate capital flows. On-chain asset management is having a strong year, with assets under management (AUM) more than doubling in 2025, according to a new report from investment firm Keyrock and on-chain asset manager Maple Finance. The report found that total AUM across automated yield strategies, discretionary strategies, structured products, and on-chain credit surged 118% to $35 billion so far this year. Three protocols – Morpho, Pendle, and Maple itself – account for 31% of the total. Morpho boasts a total value locked (TVL) on-chain of $7.14 billion, while Pendle has a TVL of $8.3 billion, and Maple’s TVL stands at $2.7 billion, per DefiLlama data. On-chain AUM in USD, 2020-2025. Source: Keyrock, Maple Most depositors are small investors, referred to as “shrimps,” who hold less than $10,000 in on-chain protocols. However, the majority of capital comes from larger investors – “dolphins” (more than $100,000) and “whales” (more than $1 million) – who provide 70-99% of total on-chain AUM. Moreover, the report identified automated yield as the primary entry point for allocators, marking the largest share of AUM at $18 billion. On-Chain vs. TradFi The findings show that on-chain strategies are no longer experimental. Instead, they deliver competitive returns and are often more transparent and accessible than traditional financial products. However, the findings did highlight several risks for on-chain strategies, including smart contract exploits, limited market capacity, and variable returns. “The evolution of on-chain asset management in 2025 has demonstrated that on-chain strategies are a viable, scalable component of the global financial landscape,” the report reads. “Onchain asset management is the blueprint for the next generation of capital markets, in that it is programmable, transparent, and composable by default.” Specifically, automated yield vaults are outperforming traditional passive investments by about…

On-Chain Asset Management Doubles in 2025, Reaching $35B: Keyrock, Maple

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 20:41
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015969-6.11%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08144-4.63%
Farcana
FAR$0.000298--%
MORPHO
MORPHO$1.6427-7.45%
Pendle
PENDLE$4.581-4.93%

Automated yield vaults have led the growth, as large investors dominate capital flows.

On-chain asset management is having a strong year, with assets under management (AUM) more than doubling in 2025, according to a new report from investment firm Keyrock and on-chain asset manager Maple Finance.

The report found that total AUM across automated yield strategies, discretionary strategies, structured products, and on-chain credit surged 118% to $35 billion so far this year.

Three protocols – Morpho, Pendle, and Maple itself – account for 31% of the total. Morpho boasts a total value locked (TVL) on-chain of $7.14 billion, while Pendle has a TVL of $8.3 billion, and Maple’s TVL stands at $2.7 billion, per DefiLlama data.

On-chain AUM in USD, 2020-2025. Source: Keyrock, Maple

Most depositors are small investors, referred to as “shrimps,” who hold less than $10,000 in on-chain protocols. However, the majority of capital comes from larger investors – “dolphins” (more than $100,000) and “whales” (more than $1 million) – who provide 70-99% of total on-chain AUM.

Moreover, the report identified automated yield as the primary entry point for allocators, marking the largest share of AUM at $18 billion.

On-Chain vs. TradFi

The findings show that on-chain strategies are no longer experimental. Instead, they deliver competitive returns and are often more transparent and accessible than traditional financial products.

However, the findings did highlight several risks for on-chain strategies, including smart contract exploits, limited market capacity, and variable returns.

“The evolution of on-chain asset management in 2025 has demonstrated that on-chain strategies are a viable, scalable component of the global financial landscape,” the report reads.

“Onchain asset management is the blueprint for the next generation of capital markets, in that it is programmable, transparent, and composable by default.”

Specifically, automated yield vaults are outperforming traditional passive investments by about 186bps after fees, the report notes. Meanwhile, discretionary strategies deliver returns similar to TradFi.

Structured products and on-chain credit earn slightly less after fees but still perform well, with structured products at 10.3% APY, discretionary strategies at 9.7% APY, automated strategies 8%, and on-chain credit 7.5%.

Growth is Coming

Looking ahead, the report’s authors say the next phase of on-chain asset management will be shaped by the “interplay between innovation, composability, and institutional adoption.”

They project that AUM could grow from $35 billion to $64 billion in the coming cycle and eventually become “embedded infrastructure for global allocators,” as driven by stronger governance, deeper liquidity, and a rising number of institutional investors.

Keyrock is a global crypto investment firm specializing in market making, OTC, and options trading, while Maple is an on-chain asset manager with $4 billion in AUM.

Last week, Maple’s $200 million pre-deposit vault for its syrupUSD on stablecoin blockchain Plasma, which just launched its mainnet beta today, filled nearly instantly.

Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/defi/onchain-asset-management-2025-report-keyrock-maple

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ethereum Treasury Company SharpLink to Issue Tokenized Stock SBET on Ethereum

Ethereum Treasury Company SharpLink to Issue Tokenized Stock SBET on Ethereum

PANews reported on September 25 that according to official news, Ethereum treasury company SharpLink Gaming announced that it is working with Superstate to issue tokenized stocks SBET directly on the Ethereum blockchain. It will realize the native tokenization of its equity on the chain through Superstate's Opening Bell platform and expand Superstate's multi-chain capital market infrastructure.
Multichain
MULTI$0.03724+0.97%
Share
PANews2025/09/25 20:22
Share
Capital Group Becomes Largest Metaplanet Shareholder With 11.45% Stake

Capital Group Becomes Largest Metaplanet Shareholder With 11.45% Stake

Capital Group has doubled its stake in Metaplanet, becoming the largest shareholder with an 11.45% holding worth nearly $500 million. The post Capital Group Becomes Largest Metaplanet Shareholder With 11.45% Stake appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Share
Coinspeaker2025/09/25 20:04
Share
Nansen unveils AI agent for trading insights with Justin Sun’s support

Nansen unveils AI agent for trading insights with Justin Sun’s support

Nansen launched an AI agent that aims to redefine how traders interact with blockchain data. AI agents are increasingly redefining crypto trading. On Thursday, Sept. 25, Nansen launched its own agent, Nansen AI. The agent will analyze wallets, explain portfolio…
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1157-6.84%
SUN
SUN$0.026235-8.07%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/25 20:37
Share

Trending News

More

Ethereum Treasury Company SharpLink to Issue Tokenized Stock SBET on Ethereum

Capital Group Becomes Largest Metaplanet Shareholder With 11.45% Stake

Nansen unveils AI agent for trading insights with Justin Sun’s support

Robinhood US to List WLFI

South Korea's ruling party establishes digital asset task force to draft stablecoin and cryptocurrency legislation