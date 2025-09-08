On-Chain Data Shows Solana Whales Turning To This Viral Memecoin For Maximum Gains In 2025

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 01:16
The crypto market always throws up surprises, but recent on-chain data reveals something truly intriguing: A noticeable shift among some high-net-worth investors, including those with significant holdings in Solana, toward a groundbreaking new meme coin. This isn’t just another flavor-of-the-month token; Layer Brett’s presale has already rocketed past $2.8 million, showing immense early momentum as it prepares to fuse viral meme culture with real Layer 2 utility. Analysts are whispering that $LBRETT could deliver 100x gains, positioning it as a potent challenger to established players like Solana in the upcoming bull run.

Layer Brett – The future

Why are savvy investors, who typically ride the waves of giants like Solana (SOL), suddenly eyeing this fresh face? It boils down to potential and purpose. While Solana boasts impressive speed, its enormous market cap, currently over $109 billion, means exponential gains are harder to come by. Layer Brett, however, offers a disruptive blend: the undeniable energy of a meme coin combined with the high-speed, low-cost advantages of an Ethereum Layer 2 solution. Its innovative staking mechanism alone promises an eye-popping 895% APY for early participants, a reward structure designed to lure in serious long-term holders. Imagine the gains compared to the incremental movements of Solana now.

What is Layer Brett?

Layer Brett isn’t merely a character; it’s a revolution. Born from the internet’s favorite frog meme, this project transcends its origins on Base by establishing its own dedicated Layer 2 blockchain on Ethereum. This means it offers a true escape from the slow, expensive transactions that plague many meme coins, and even some Layer 1 chains. It’s a community-first, tech-backed meme token, promising a future of scalability, lightning-fast transactions, and genuinely low gas fees.

What is Solana?

Solana burst onto the scene as a high-performance Layer 1 blockchain, often called an “Ethereum killer” due to its incredible transaction speeds and low costs. It rapidly built a thriving ecosystem of dApps, NFTs, and DeFi protocols. SOL has captured a notable portion of the market, attracting substantial institutional interest and a dedicated user base. It’s a powerhouse, no doubt, but one that has also faced challenges like network congestion in the past.

SOL price prediction

Solana has had a great run. It’s currently trading around $202-$204, with a market cap exceeding $109 billion. Despite its all-time high of $293.31 in late 2021, the path for massive parabolic growth, like SOL’s early days, is restricted by its sheer size. SOL continues to demonstrate strong recovery and ecosystem expansion but its established position means future gains might be steady but less explosive. Institutional backing keeps Solana relevant, yet the chase for life-changing returns often points to lower-cap alternatives.

Layer Brett price prediction

Here’s where the excitement brews. With its presale gaining rapid traction, Layer Brett is positioned as the next 100x altcoin. Compared to SOL’s gargantuan market cap, Layer Brett’s early stage allows for astronomical growth potential. The combination of a strong community, real Layer 2 utility, and the incredibly high staking rewards makes it a top gainer crypto candidate for 2025. Plus, the project is even running a $1 million giveaway, sweetening the deal for early adopters looking for the best crypto to invest in now.

Conclusion

The signs are clear: Smart money, even from the pockets of SOL holders, is diversifying into innovative low cap crypto gems. Don’t miss your chance to secure your $LBRETT tokens for $0.0055 and stake them for that incredible 895% APY. 

Become part of a movement that analysts believe will redefine the meme coin landscape in the crypto bull run of 2025. 

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/on-chain-data-shows-solana-whales-turning-to-this-viral-memecoin-for-maximum-gains-in-2025/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
