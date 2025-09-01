‘Once funds are spent…’ – Inside El Salvador’s ‘quantum-proof’ Bitcoin plan

Key Takeaways

Amid Bitcoin’s downturn, El Salvador split 6,283 BTC across 14 wallets to reduce quantum risk. The nation advances new banking laws to expand regulated crypto services.

El Salvador, the first nation to make Bitcoin [BTC] a legal tender, took a key step to strengthen custody of its holdings

On the 29th of August, the country’s National Bitcoin Office announced that its nearly 6,300 BTC reserve had been split across 14 addresses, each capped at 500 BTC.

El Salvador’s new Bitcoin strategy

Under the leadership of President Nayib Bukele, the Bitcoin Office has steadily expanded the nation’s reserve, purchasing one BTC daily.

The stash now totals 6,283 BTC, valued at over $682 million at press time.

However, on-chain data shows that the holdings have been redistributed across 14 separate addresses, with no individual address holding more than 500 BTC.

Officials stressed that the redistribution follows established best practices and is intended to protect against evolving threats, including future advances in quantum computing

Why quantum matters

One particular concern is quantum computing, which, in theory, could undermine the public-private key cryptography that secures Bitcoin.

This cryptography also underpins many everyday systems, including banking, email, and communications, making the precautionary measure a forward-looking step in protecting the country’s digital assets.

They noted,

Unused addresses, by contrast, remain protected because their public keys never appear on the blockchain.

On that note, they said,

Previous vs. new approach

Previously, El Salvador kept its reserve in a single public address. While this improved transparency, it meant the keys were almost continuously exposed.

The new setup distributes coins across multiple wallets while maintaining transparency through a public dashboard.

By diversifying addresses and limiting exposure, El Salvador reduces quantum risks while keeping its Bitcoin reserve transparent and secure.

Bitcoin market backdrop

The announcement came as Bitcoin struggles, having dropped from an all-time high of $124,500 to around $108,996, approaching key support levels, with technical indicators like RSI and MACD signaling bearish momentum.

Separately, El Salvador’s Legislative Assembly passed a new Investment Banking Law, enabling regulated banks to hold Bitcoin and offer crypto services to accredited investors.

Together, these measures reinforced El Salvador’s ambition to position itself as a global hub for digital assets.