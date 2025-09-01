‘Once funds are spent…’ – Inside El Salvador’s ‘quantum-proof’ Bitcoin plan

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 07:08
Bitcoin
BTC$107.946,12-%1,25
Moonveil
MORE$0,10214-%2,07
BRC20.COM
COM$0,018499-%0,01
ELYSIA
EL$0,004401-%0,60
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0,05259-%6,32
QUANTUM
QUANTUM$0,004009+%2,01

Key Takeaways

Amid Bitcoin’s downturn, El Salvador split 6,283 BTC across 14 wallets to reduce quantum risk. The nation advances new banking laws to expand regulated crypto services.

El Salvador, the first nation to make Bitcoin [BTC] a legal tender, took a key step to strengthen custody of its holdings

On the 29th of August, the country’s National Bitcoin Office announced that its nearly 6,300 BTC reserve had been split across 14 addresses, each capped at 500 BTC.

El Salvador’s new Bitcoin strategy

Under the leadership of President Nayib Bukele, the Bitcoin Office has steadily expanded the nation’s reserve, purchasing one BTC daily.

The stash now totals 6,283 BTC, valued at over $682 million at press time.

Source: The Bitcoin Office/X

However, on-chain data shows that the holdings have been redistributed across 14 separate addresses, with no individual address holding more than 500 BTC.

Source: mononaut/X

Officials stressed that the redistribution follows established best practices and is intended to protect against evolving threats, including future advances in quantum computing

Why quantum matters

One particular concern is quantum computing, which, in theory, could undermine the public-private key cryptography that secures Bitcoin.

This cryptography also underpins many everyday systems, including banking, email, and communications, making the precautionary measure a forward-looking step in protecting the country’s digital assets.

They noted,

Unused addresses, by contrast, remain protected because their public keys never appear on the blockchain.

On that note, they said,

Previous vs. new approach

Previously, El Salvador kept its reserve in a single public address. While this improved transparency, it meant the keys were almost continuously exposed.

The new setup distributes coins across multiple wallets while maintaining transparency through a public dashboard.

By diversifying addresses and limiting exposure, El Salvador reduces quantum risks while keeping its Bitcoin reserve transparent and secure.

Bitcoin market backdrop

The announcement came as Bitcoin struggles, having dropped from an all-time high of $124,500 to around $108,996, approaching key support levels, with technical indicators like RSI and MACD signaling bearish momentum.

Source: TradingView

Separately, El Salvador’s Legislative Assembly passed a new Investment Banking Law, enabling regulated banks to hold Bitcoin and offer crypto services to accredited investors.

Together, these measures reinforced El Salvador’s ambition to position itself as a global hub for digital assets.

Next: Here’s why Injective [INJ] will drop to the $10 demand zone next

Source: https://ambcrypto.com/once-funds-are-spent-inside-el-salvadors-quantum-proof-bitcoin-plan/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Cronos and Pyth Network Pump Over 100% This Week, Is Cardano Next Or Maybe This Viral Altcoin?

Cronos and Pyth Network Pump Over 100% This Week, Is Cardano Next Or Maybe This Viral Altcoin?

Crypto never sleeps and neither do the pumps. This week, Cronos (CRO) and Pyth Network (PYTH) both surged more than 100%, putting them at the center of trader discussions. Naturally, attention is turning to Cardano (ADA) next. Could ADA finally deliver the breakout investors have been waiting for, or is the smarter bet a viral
Moonveil
MORE$0,10206-%2,11
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0,000634-%11,91
Cronos
CRO$0,27891-%7,28
Share
Coinstats2025/09/01 07:30
Share
Coinbase's latest financial report: 2024 annual revenue is nearly $6.6 billion, and Q4 achieved the largest quarterly revenue in three years

Coinbase's latest financial report: 2024 annual revenue is nearly $6.6 billion, and Q4 achieved the largest quarterly revenue in three years

The fourth quarter of 2024 achieved the largest quarterly revenue in nearly three years, with other transaction revenue of US$68 million in the fourth quarter, a 99% increase from the previous quarter, mainly due to the increase in Base&#39;s sorter revenue.
Share
PANews2025/02/14 15:24
Share
Don’t Miss Out: Morph Airdrop Rewards Now Available for Early Participants

Don’t Miss Out: Morph Airdrop Rewards Now Available for Early Participants

Ethereum-based blockchain Morph has officially launched its Morph Airdrop initiative, inviting users to participate in various ecosystem activities to earn rewards. By completing quests, referring new users, and engaging with the recently launched mainnet, participants can secure points that may lead to future token rewards. Consequently, this program aims to accelerate community growth and encourage […] The post Don’t Miss Out: Morph Airdrop Rewards Now Available for Early Participants appeared first on CoinChapter.
Threshold
T$0,01599-%2,67
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01238-%4,76
Salamanca
DON$0,000458--%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/01 07:15
Share

Trending News

More

Cronos and Pyth Network Pump Over 100% This Week, Is Cardano Next Or Maybe This Viral Altcoin?

Coinbase's latest financial report: 2024 annual revenue is nearly $6.6 billion, and Q4 achieved the largest quarterly revenue in three years

Don’t Miss Out: Morph Airdrop Rewards Now Available for Early Participants

Analysis: Focus on non-farm payroll and unemployment data this Friday. The current crypto market correction shows no signs of ending.

The WLFI project team is suspected of adding liquidity to WLFI on the Solana network in the early morning