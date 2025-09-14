Onchain Data Shows Cardano Holders Rushing To Enter Remittix After Global Media Outlets Send It Trending Worldwide

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/14 05:48
Moonveil
MORE$0.09578+0.41%
Movement
MOVE$0.1323+0.30%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01731+2.95%
Suilend
SEND$0.5325+2.48%
Octavia
VIA$0.0144--%
Crypto News
  • 14 September 2025
  • |
  • 00:45

Cardano is in a dilemma as it battles between critical resistance at $0.90 and significant profit-taking scenarios.

Amid ADA struggles, on-chain data shows ADA holders are diversifying into Remittix (RTX), the PayFi project trending worldwide after global media coverage.

Cardano Price Action Keeps $1 in Sight Despite Whale Selling

Cardano is trading around $0.89, maintaining stability even after whales offloaded more than 140 million ADA over the past two weeks. On-chain data reveals that large investors holding 1M–10M ADA tokens took profits following ADA’s mid-August rally, creating short-term resistance levels.

Cardano Price Chart | Source: CoinGecko

Smaller investors have stepped in despite the selling, absorbing supply, and keeping Cardano within its ascending channel. Technicals show ADA defending $0.85 support while testing resistance at $0.90–$0.95.

A breakout above $1.00 could pave the way toward higher targets, with fractal analysis even hinting at a move toward $1.86 if historical cycles repeat.

Why Cardano Holders Are Moving Into Remittix

While Cardano’s price outlook remains constructive, data shows many ADA investors are reallocating into Remittix (RTX), a project positioned at the heart of the $183 trillion global payments industry.

Remittix allows users to send 40+ cryptocurrencies directly to bank accounts in 30+ countries, with transfers settled within 24 hours. Freelancers, merchants, and enterprises can use the Remittix Pay API to accept crypto while receiving fiat instantly, solving one of crypto’s biggest utility gaps.

Why Remittix Is Trending Globally

Remittix’s presale has already raised $25.3 million, selling over 659M tokens, with the current price at $0.108. Analysts project RTX could climb to $5, representing a staggering 11,200% upside from presale levels.

Meanwhile, the team has launched a Referral Program to accelerate growth, offering a 15% USDT bonus for every new buyer referred, instantly claimable every 24 hours via the dashboard. This runs alongside the $250,000 Giveaway, driving strong community participation and awareness.

The Beta Wallet, set to launch September 15, will add retail functionality, offering instant FX quotes, transparent transfers, and easy tracking. Security is also a focus: the project has passed its Certik audit, locked team tokens for 3 years, and ensured 3-year liquidity lock.

Global media coverage of these milestones has pushed Remittix into the spotlight, trending across news platforms and crypto communities.

Cardano and Remittix: A Dual Strategy For Investors

ADA provides a well-established blockchain with steady upside potential for Cardano holders, while Remittix offers early-stage exposure to a payments-focused project with real-world adoption in sight. This combination explains why on-chain flows show ADA investors diversifying into RTX as momentum builds.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/ 

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Author

Krasimir Rusev is a journalist with many years of experience in covering cryptocurrencies and financial markets. He specializes in analysis, news, and forecasts for digital assets, providing readers with in-depth and reliable information on the latest market trends. His expertise and professionalism make him a valuable source of information for investors, traders, and anyone who follows the dynamics of the crypto world.

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/onchain-data-shows-cardano-holders-rushing-to-enter-remittix-after-global-media-outlets-send-it-trending-worldwide/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Bitcoin Price Q4 Rally Looms as ETF Inflows Hit $642M—Analyst eyes $150K

Bitcoin Price Q4 Rally Looms as ETF Inflows Hit $642M—Analyst eyes $150K

Read the full article at coingape.com.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017315+3.00%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/14 06:08
Share
Michael Saylor Credits Bitcoin for Strategy’s Outperformance Over ‘Mag 7’ Stocks

Michael Saylor Credits Bitcoin for Strategy’s Outperformance Over ‘Mag 7’ Stocks

Read the full article at coingape.com.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017315+3.00%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/14 06:12
Share
Bitcoin News Today: $114K BTC as BlackRock and Fidelity ETF Inflows Surge, XRP and MAGACOIN FINANCE Named Best Crypto to Buy Now

Bitcoin News Today: $114K BTC as BlackRock and Fidelity ETF Inflows Surge, XRP and MAGACOIN FINANCE Named Best Crypto to Buy Now

Bitcoin trades around $114,000 backed by ETF inflows. XRP gains momentum while MAGACOIN FINANCE presale draws strong interest as breakout prospect.
Bitcoin
BTC$115,879.25-0.28%
XRP
XRP$3.1054+0.18%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02526-6.89%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/14 07:00
Share

Trending News

More

Bitcoin Price Q4 Rally Looms as ETF Inflows Hit $642M—Analyst eyes $150K

Michael Saylor Credits Bitcoin for Strategy’s Outperformance Over ‘Mag 7’ Stocks

Bitcoin News Today: $114K BTC as BlackRock and Fidelity ETF Inflows Surge, XRP and MAGACOIN FINANCE Named Best Crypto to Buy Now

Community Power: BlockDAG’s 3M App Users and Nearly $40M Presale Beat Ethereum Price Issues and Dogecoin Stagnation

Shibarium bridge suffers ‘sophisticated’ flash loan attack, with $2.4 million drained