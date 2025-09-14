Onchain Data Shows Cardano Holders Rushing To Enter Remittix After Global Media Outlets Send It Trending Worldwide

Crypto News

Cardano is in a dilemma as it battles between critical resistance at $0.90 and significant profit-taking scenarios.

Amid ADA struggles, on-chain data shows ADA holders are diversifying into Remittix (RTX), the PayFi project trending worldwide after global media coverage.

Cardano Price Action Keeps $1 in Sight Despite Whale Selling

Cardano is trading around $0.89, maintaining stability even after whales offloaded more than 140 million ADA over the past two weeks. On-chain data reveals that large investors holding 1M–10M ADA tokens took profits following ADA’s mid-August rally, creating short-term resistance levels.

Cardano Price Chart | Source: CoinGecko

Smaller investors have stepped in despite the selling, absorbing supply, and keeping Cardano within its ascending channel. Technicals show ADA defending $0.85 support while testing resistance at $0.90–$0.95.

A breakout above $1.00 could pave the way toward higher targets, with fractal analysis even hinting at a move toward $1.86 if historical cycles repeat.

Why Cardano Holders Are Moving Into Remittix

While Cardano’s price outlook remains constructive, data shows many ADA investors are reallocating into Remittix (RTX), a project positioned at the heart of the $183 trillion global payments industry.

Remittix allows users to send 40+ cryptocurrencies directly to bank accounts in 30+ countries, with transfers settled within 24 hours. Freelancers, merchants, and enterprises can use the Remittix Pay API to accept crypto while receiving fiat instantly, solving one of crypto’s biggest utility gaps.

Why Remittix Is Trending Globally

Remittix’s presale has already raised $25.3 million, selling over 659M tokens, with the current price at $0.108. Analysts project RTX could climb to $5, representing a staggering 11,200% upside from presale levels.

Meanwhile, the team has launched a Referral Program to accelerate growth, offering a 15% USDT bonus for every new buyer referred, instantly claimable every 24 hours via the dashboard. This runs alongside the $250,000 Giveaway, driving strong community participation and awareness.

The Beta Wallet, set to launch September 15, will add retail functionality, offering instant FX quotes, transparent transfers, and easy tracking. Security is also a focus: the project has passed its Certik audit, locked team tokens for 3 years, and ensured 3-year liquidity lock.

Global media coverage of these milestones has pushed Remittix into the spotlight, trending across news platforms and crypto communities.

Cardano and Remittix: A Dual Strategy For Investors

ADA provides a well-established blockchain with steady upside potential for Cardano holders, while Remittix offers early-stage exposure to a payments-focused project with real-world adoption in sight. This combination explains why on-chain flows show ADA investors diversifying into RTX as momentum builds.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

