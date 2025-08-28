Onchain Data Shows Dogecoin And Solana Holders Backing This New Altcoin At Just $0.0987

By: CoinPedia
2025/08/28 00:21
Hyperliquid
HYPE$50.25+5.74%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005467--%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.07685+23.69%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02763+2.44%
Remittix

The post Onchain Data Shows Dogecoin And Solana Holders Backing This New Altcoin At Just $0.0987 appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

The capital is rotating. Fresh on-chain flows and wallet activity point to Dogecoin and Solana holders accumulating a payments-first altcoin priced at just $0.0987: Remittix (RTX). The appeal is simple utility over pure hype. If you’re new to the PayFi thesis (crypto → bank transfers with transparent FX), start with the roadmap on the Remittix website.

Remittix

Why DOGE and SOL wallets are nibbling RTX

  • Dogecoin veterans want torque beyond meme cycles. RTX offers a product path where usage can compound transactions, not just trending hashtags.
  • Solana traders are used to speed and low fees; they’re now seeking that same smooth experience in real-world payments. RTX’s wallet aims to deliver exactly that for freelancers, remitters and global earners.

Beyond narrative, address-level movements show accumulation patterns consistent with early positioning: clusters of repeat buys, scaling entries around the ten-cent zone and longer holding durations relative to quick-flip behavior typical of meme rallies. For project updates, campaigns and ecosystem notes, check the Remittix socials hub.

Remittix

What makes RTX stand out at $0.0987

Utility engine, not just a logo. The wallet is designed to move value from crypto into bank accounts with clear FX, reducing friction for everyday payments.
Smaller base, cleaner asymmetry. From sub-$0.10, percentage gains can materialize faster if adoption ramps.
Execution cadence. Consistent comms, product teasers and growth initiatives give traders real timing signals instead of headline guesswork.

Why this resonates with DOGE & SOL holders

  • DOGE holders get a high-beta sleeve that isn’t only sentiment-driven.
  • SOL holders get a payments rail aligned with the “fast, cheap, usable” ethos they already value.

Positioning framework for Q3–Q4

  • Core: keep DOGE/SOL if they’re your base convictions.
  • Growth: add a tactical sleeve to RTX around structure (scale in near support, add on strength).
  • Discipline: let charts and product delivery guide adds/trims; avoid over-sizing on headlines alone.

Bottom line

On-chain tells are hinting that Dogecoin and Solana money is quietly backing Remittix (RTX) around $0.0987 a price zone where utility, cadence and asymmetry line up. If the wallet’s payments usage scales, the setup favors multi-X potential from a low base while you maintain DOGE/SOL cores.

Stay synced with announcements and timing cues on Remittix X as you plan entries.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/  

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250K Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Coinbase Opens POPCAT and SQD Token Trading to German Residents

Coinbase Opens POPCAT and SQD Token Trading to German Residents

PANews reported on June 20 that Coinbase Assets announced on the X platform that Popcat (POPCAT) and Subsquid (SQD) are now open to German residents.
Subsquid
SQD$0.09943-4.86%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01354+3.27%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0666+8.46%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 21:16
Share
Webull Launches Crypto Trading in Australia After US Re-Entry

Webull Launches Crypto Trading in Australia After US Re-Entry

TLDR Webull has launched crypto trading services in Australia, offering 240 cryptocurrencies. The company partnered with Coinbase Prime to provide a wide range of digital assets. Webull reintroduced crypto trading in the US earlier this week after exiting the market in 2023. The Australian launch reflects Webull’s strategy to expand its crypto offerings in key [...] The post Webull Launches Crypto Trading in Australia After US Re-Entry appeared first on CoinCentral.
Share
Coincentral2025/08/27 23:54
Share
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.12)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.12)

AI Agents Market Value Exceeds $11 Billion
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1293+5.12%
Memecoin
MEME$0.003206-4.24%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00007735-3.07%
Share
PANews2025/05/12 10:12
Share

Trending News

More

Coinbase Opens POPCAT and SQD Token Trading to German Residents

Webull Launches Crypto Trading in Australia After US Re-Entry

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.12)

From Zero to Crypto Hero in 25 Minutes: Changelly Introduces a Free Gamified Crash Course

7 Best Crypto Coins To Buy Now: 5000x Potential Hidden in These Explosive Goldmines