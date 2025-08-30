Ondo and Sei Technical Analysis: Harmonic Patterns Hint at Significant Upside Potential

By: Coinstats
2025/08/30 01:15
Exciting movements are appearing in the crypto market, with eye-catching patterns suggesting imminent growth for select coins. Analysts are keen on Ondo and Sei, whose recent charts show promising signs. Dive into the article to discover the technical patterns driving optimism and find out which assets are positioned for a strong surge.

Ondo (ONDO) Eyes Steady Climb Amid Market Fluctuations

Source: tradingview 

Ondo's price currently sits between ninety cents and just over a dollar. It's battling through recent dips, aligning closely with its ten and one hundred-day moving averages. With a resistance level of $1.10 and support down at $0.83, there's potential for a push higher if momentum builds. If ONDO breaks past $1.10, it could aim for $1.24, marking a near 20% increase. While the one-week fluctuation shows minor gains, the past month and half-year have seen dips of nearly four and ten percent respectively. However, the current setup hints at resilience, particularly if ONDO can burst through those resistance levels and capture investor interest.

Sei Coin on the Rise: Potential Breakout Beckons

Source: tradingview 

Sei is trading between $0.28 and $0.34, showing resilience with a recent weekly gain of slightly over 1%. It's navigating close to its 10-day and 100-day moving averages, both around $0.30, indicating steadiness. The coin is just below its immediate resistance at $0.37. Breaking through might propel it towards the next resistance at $0.44, suggesting a potential rise of roughly 30%. However, the RSI is neutral at about 48, meaning the market isn't currently oversold or overbought. A recent six-month climb of almost 20% hints at growth potential. Keep an eye on support at $0.25 to manage risks.

Conclusion

Ondo and Sei show strong potential for gains due to harmonic patterns. These patterns are often strong indicators of future price movements. Technical indicators suggest a likely upward trend. Investors should watch these patterns closely for opportunities. Both coins could see significant appreciation in the near term.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

