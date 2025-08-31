ONDO Could Plunge to $0.68 if Key Support Breaks

Ondo Finance is trading at $0.91 with $136.11 million volume while subject to $0.68 retracement.

All-time ONDO high was $2.13 in December 2024, low was $0.1992, showcasing extreme volatility.

Volume in derivatives reduced by 49.66% to $269.26 million, while Open Interest reduced slightly to $427.21.

Ondo Finance (ONDO) is currently trading at $0.91, reflecting slight daily losses, as it hovers near key support levels. After hitting an all-time high $2.13, the token has experienced volatility, with analysts closely monitoring potential retracements or breakouts that could shape its short-term direction.

ONDO is currently traded at $0.9107. Its current 24-hour volume is $136.11 million, while market capitalization is $1.27 billion, representing market dominance of 0.03%, declined by 1.00% in value over the last 24 hours.

Possible Retracement Toward $0.68

Crypto analyst Ali Mertaniz wrote on X that a break can trigger a retracement towards $0.68. Analytical tools are suggestive of slowing momentum, $ONDO may struggle to maintain the $0.85 level.

Investors are closely monitoring price action, as failure to stay above that level can instigate further losses. Stabilization at $0.85 levels may reverse buying momentum.

Market observers advise cautious trading strategies, emphasizing risk management. With $0.68 identified as the next critical support, $ONDO investors should watch for confirmation of price trends before entering new positions.

Ondo Derivatives Market Update Insights

Derivatives market in Ondo registered a significant drop in activity, as volume dropped by 49.66% to $269.26M. Open Interest also dropped by 0.66%, to $427.21M. This means investors are still holding heavy positions, although speculation fervour in general has dropped from peak levels.

The decline in volume signals reduced speculative activity, even though Open Interest suggests that many positions remain active in the market.

From the OI Weighted perspective, the value is at a very small 0.0057%, which suggests stable funding conditions that do not show any strong sides in the long and short positions that are frequently settling the price changes. For investors, this situation can be interpreted as a more balanced market setting where a sudden funding-driven volatility of the short-term period is unlikely.

