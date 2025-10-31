ExchangeDEX+
PancakeSwap, one of the world's leading decentralized exchanges, has announced a new partnership with Ondo Finance, an issuer of tokenized real-world assets. The debut follows Ondo's September rollout of Ondo Global Markets on Ethereum and other announcements as the firm scales its tokenization offering.

Ondo Finance and PancakeSwap Launch Onchain Stocks, Bonds, and ETFs on BNB Chain

By: Crypto News Flash
2025/10/31 00:03
  • PancakeSwap, one of the world’s leading decentralized exchanges, has announced a new partnership with Ondo Finance, an issuer of tokenized real-world assets.
  • The debut follows Ondo’s September rollout of Ondo Global Markets on Ethereum and other announcements as the firm scales its tokenization offering.

On October 29, PancakeSwap announced a partnership with Ondo Finance to list Ondo Global Markets’ tokenized real-world assets (RWAs) on BNB Chain.

The initial offering includes more than 100 tokenized U.S. stocks and Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), and PancakeSwap’s posts and press coverage also reference bond products among the RWAs made available. This will enable BNB Chain users to trade those tokenized securities directly on a major decentralized exchange (DEX).

As a bonus, PancakeSwap explained that, “You can now trade tokenized assets on PancakeSwap with zero fees for the first 30 days.” Ondo’s tokenized securities, originally launched on Ethereum (ETH), are designed to mirror the full economic return of underlying U.S. assets while being securely backed by regulated, U.S.-registered broker-dealers and custodians.

This 1:1 backing and custody structure ensures that holders retain genuine economic exposure to the real-world securities, all while gaining the advantages of on-chain transferability and fractional ownership.

Sarah Song, Head of Business Development at BNB Chain,

Expanding Market Access Across Regions

Once these tokens are minted on BNB Chain, they become tradable on PancakeSwap, offering instant on-chain settlement, seamless composability with DeFi protocols, and interoperability across the BNB network.

BNB Chain already has a vast daily active user base of 3.4 million. This serves as a key driver for expanding access to U.S. markets, particularly for users in Asia, Latin America, and other regions where traditional brokerage access is limited. Enabling 24/7 trading of fractional shares, tokenized equities, and ETFs significantly improves market accessibility and inclusivity.

In just a matter of weeks, Ondo Global Markets has surged to the top of the tokenized securities space, amassing over $350 million in locked value and outstripping every other platform in the sector combined. The platform has also processed more than $669 million in total on-chain trading volume, underscoring its rapid growth and market dominance.

Moreover, because these on-chain assets can interact with DeFi primitives like liquidity pools, lending platforms, and yield strategies, they open the door to innovative financial products, though they also introduce new forms of risk that both developers and investors must navigate carefully.

Recently, PancakeSwap introduced CAKEPAD, a new multi-chain platform designed to give users early access to token launches before they appear on major exchanges. By staking CAKE or providing liquidity, participants can join in the initial stages of token distribution, positioning themselves at the forefront of new project releases.

In other developments within the BNB Chain network, the Kyrgyz Republic officially launched KGST, a national stablecoin built on BNB Chain. The network is also preparing for an upcoming Scalable DB upgrade to improve speed, reliability, and scalability, especially during periods of high activity.

]]>
