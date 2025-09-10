Ondo Finance appoints former US SEC and Treasury official Peter Curley as global head of regulatory affairs

PANews reported on September 10th that tokenization platform Ondo Finance announced, according to its official blog, that Peter Curley has officially joined the company as Head of Global Regulatory Affairs. Curley brings decades of experience in financial policy, including stints as Senior Policy Advisor at Coinbase, Senior Advisor for Financial Institutions Policy at the U.S. Treasury Department, Deputy Director at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and Head of Strategy and Head of IPO Regulation at Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited.

