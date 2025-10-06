Ondo Finance Completes Acquisition of Oasis Pro, Obtains SEC License to Expand into the US Tokenized Securities Market

PANews reported on October 6th that Ondo Finance, a protocol for tokenizing RWAs (real-world assets), announced the successful completion of its acquisition of Oasis Pro, a regulated digital asset broker-dealer. This strategic acquisition provides Ondo Finance with a comprehensive suite of licenses and infrastructure, including an SEC-registered broker-dealer, alternative trading system (ATS), and transfer agent (TA), enabling it to develop and offer a regulatory-compliant tokenized securities market within the United States. Oasis Pro's infrastructure supports the tokenization, issuance, transfer, and secondary trading of RWAs, and is one of the first U.S.-regulated ATSs authorized to use stablecoins for digital securities settlement. Ondo CEO Nathan Allman stated that through this merger, Ondo is committed to building a transparent, accessible, and compliant on-chain financial system and accelerating the development of the U.S. tokenized securities market. PANews reported on October 6th that Ondo Finance, a protocol for tokenizing RWAs (real-world assets), announced the successful completion of its acquisition of Oasis Pro, a regulated digital asset broker-dealer. This strategic acquisition provides Ondo Finance with a comprehensive suite of licenses and infrastructure, including an SEC-registered broker-dealer, alternative trading system (ATS), and transfer agent (TA), enabling it to develop and offer a regulatory-compliant tokenized securities market within the United States. Oasis Pro's infrastructure supports the tokenization, issuance, transfer, and secondary trading of RWAs, and is one of the first U.S.-regulated ATSs authorized to use stablecoins for digital securities settlement. Ondo CEO Nathan Allman stated that through this merger, Ondo is committed to building a transparent, accessible, and compliant on-chain financial system and accelerating the development of the U.S. tokenized securities market.