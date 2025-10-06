Ondo Finance Completes Acquisition of Oasis Pro, Obtains SEC License to Expand into the US Tokenized Securities Market

ExchangeDEX+
PANews reported on October 6th that Ondo Finance, a protocol for tokenizing RWAs (real-world assets), announced the successful completion of its acquisition of Oasis Pro, a regulated digital asset broker-dealer. This strategic acquisition provides Ondo Finance with a comprehensive suite of licenses and infrastructure, including an SEC-registered broker-dealer, alternative trading system (ATS), and transfer agent (TA), enabling it to develop and offer a regulatory-compliant tokenized securities market within the United States. Oasis Pro's infrastructure supports the tokenization, issuance, transfer, and secondary trading of RWAs, and is one of the first U.S.-regulated ATSs authorized to use stablecoins for digital securities settlement. Ondo CEO Nathan Allman stated that through this merger, Ondo is committed to building a transparent, accessible, and compliant on-chain financial system and accelerating the development of the U.S. tokenized securities market.PANews reported on October 6th that Ondo Finance, a protocol for tokenizing RWAs (real-world assets), announced the successful completion of its acquisition of Oasis Pro, a regulated digital asset broker-dealer. This strategic acquisition provides Ondo Finance with a comprehensive suite of licenses and infrastructure, including an SEC-registered broker-dealer, alternative trading system (ATS), and transfer agent (TA), enabling it to develop and offer a regulatory-compliant tokenized securities market within the United States. Oasis Pro's infrastructure supports the tokenization, issuance, transfer, and secondary trading of RWAs, and is one of the first U.S.-regulated ATSs authorized to use stablecoins for digital securities settlement. Ondo CEO Nathan Allman stated that through this merger, Ondo is committed to building a transparent, accessible, and compliant on-chain financial system and accelerating the development of the U.S. tokenized securities market.

Ondo Finance Completes Acquisition of Oasis Pro, Obtains SEC License to Expand into the US Tokenized Securities Market

By: PANews
2025/10/06 22:28
