Ondo Finance gains regulatory edge with Oasis Pro acquisition

Ondo Finance has acquired Oasis Pro, a move that transfers a comprehensive suite of SEC and FINRA licenses. This grants the blockchain technology company the in-house capability to build and operate a fully regulated market for tokenized securities.

According to an announcement on Oct. 6, Ondo Finance finalized its acquisition of Oasis Pro, a U.S.-based digital asset broker-dealer and operator of an alternative trading system. The deal brings broker-dealer, ATS, and transfer agent registrations under Ondo’s umbrella, giving the firm one of the most complete regulatory setups in the tokenization space.

Notably, the integration marks a strategic step for Ondo, which has been expanding its footprint in real-world asset markets since launching its tokenized U.S. Treasury products earlier this year.

Expansion into regulated tokenization

Oasis Pro is an established entity with a multi-year track record. Founded in 2019, its subsidiary, Oasis Pro Markets, is a FINRA-member broker-dealer that operates a multi-asset Alternative Trading System.

This ATS is one of the few in the U.S. already authorized to settle transactions in both fiat currency and stablecoins, a critical technical capability for bridging traditional and digital finance. Additionally, Oasis Pro has been an active participant in shaping the regulatory conversation, serving on FINRA’s Crypto Working Group.

For Ondo Finance, the acquisition unlocks a rare regulatory pathway. The company will now be able to build and operate fully regulated marketplaces for tokenized financial products, expanding its reach beyond institutional-grade Treasury offerings into broader capital market functions.

This includes private placements, underwriting, and secondary market trading across a diverse range of tokenized and traditional assets, from equities and corporate debt to structured products and REITs.

The acquisition is built upon a foundation of demonstrated product-market fit. Ondo arrives at this deal with over $1.6 billion in assets under management across its flagship tokenized offerings, according to the announcement.