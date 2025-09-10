Ondo Finance Integrates Wisdom Tree, Fidelity, and JP Morgan to Boost Tokenized Asset Adoption

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/10 18:30
ondo

Ondo Finance, a popular DeFi platform, is broadening its global ecosystem reach with an exclusive initiative. Thus, Ondo Finance has added WisdomTree, a $131B asset management firm, into the Global Markets Alliance, along with support from Fidelity and JP Morgan, indicating growing institutional interest in tokenized finance.

As per the official social media announcement from the platform, the collaboration is a huge “yes” in enhancing the accessibility and programmability of the markets for the common masses. Hence, this development has become a notable chatting point among the community members when it comes to the adoption of real-world assets (RWAs).

Ondo Finance Drives TVL and RWA Growth in Partnership with WisdomTree

The inclusion of Wistom Tree in Ondo Finance’s Global Markets Alliance is a crucial move to bolster its ecosystem reach. Additionally, by launching the Global Markets Alliance, Ondo has experienced a considerable jump in released RWAs, rising from below 10 to nearly 105 overnight.

Hence, this immediate spike pushed Ondo Finance’s total value locked (TVL) to an exclusive all-time high. This highlights that the U.S. funds and equities are witnessing a great demand. Additionally, the integration of WisdomTree, which is a prominent player driving digital innovation, provides strength and credibility to the alliance with the inclusion of more wallets, infrastructure providers, and custodians.

Institutional Giants JPMorgan and Fidelity Bolster the Credibility of Ondo Finance

In the meantime, Fidelity, responsible for managing up to $5T in assets, is another participant of the ecosystem with the on-chain money market fund thereof. Particularly, OUSG anchors this fund, representing over 99% of the portfolio thereof. This places Ondo at the core of the blockchain-led strategy of Fidelity.

According to Ondo Finance, this integration reflects its proactive stance regarding regulatory collaboration and compliance. Additionally, the Kinesyx Platform Head at JP Morgan has also openly regarded the company’s partnership with Ondo Finance on CNBC. Overall, these milestones indicate that Ondo Finance has a noteworthy position to keep shaping the tokenized assets’ future.

