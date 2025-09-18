Ondo Finance launches USDY yieldcoin on Stellar network

Key Takeaways

Ondo Finance launched its USDY yieldcoin on the Stellar blockchain network today.

USDY is described as Ondo’s flagship yieldcoin and represents the company’s expansion of real-world assets onto the Stellar platform. The launch aims to provide yield access across global economies through Stellar’s international network infrastructure.

The deployment connects traditional finance with blockchain-based solutions by bringing real-world asset exposure to Stellar’s ecosystem. Ondo Finance positions the move as part of efforts to broaden access to yield-generating opportunities worldwide.