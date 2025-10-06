ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
TLDR Ondo secures full U.S. licenses via Oasis Pro to lead tokenized securities. Ondo acquires Oasis Pro, gaining U.S. broker-dealer & ATS licenses. With Oasis Pro, Ondo unlocks compliant tokenized trading in the U.S. Ondo now offers end-to-end U.S.-regulated tokenized securities services. Ondo’s buyout of Oasis Pro makes it a U.S. tokenization compliance leader Ondo [...] The post Ondo Finance Secures U.S. Regulatory Powerhouse with Oasis Pro Acquisition appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR Ondo secures full U.S. licenses via Oasis Pro to lead tokenized securities. Ondo acquires Oasis Pro, gaining U.S. broker-dealer & ATS licenses. With Oasis Pro, Ondo unlocks compliant tokenized trading in the U.S. Ondo now offers end-to-end U.S.-regulated tokenized securities services. Ondo’s buyout of Oasis Pro makes it a U.S. tokenization compliance leader Ondo [...] The post Ondo Finance Secures U.S. Regulatory Powerhouse with Oasis Pro Acquisition appeared first on CoinCentral.

Ondo Finance Secures U.S. Regulatory Powerhouse with Oasis Pro Acquisition

By: Coincentral
2025/10/06 22:54
Ondo
ONDO$0.60175-5.46%
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.0005218+3.44%
Union
U$0.00662-16.99%
Propy
PRO$0.4351-12.02%
Octavia
VIA$0.0098-8.41%

TLDR

  • Ondo secures full U.S. licenses via Oasis Pro to lead tokenized securities.
  • Ondo acquires Oasis Pro, gaining U.S. broker-dealer & ATS licenses.
  • With Oasis Pro, Ondo unlocks compliant tokenized trading in the U.S.
  • Ondo now offers end-to-end U.S.-regulated tokenized securities services.
  • Ondo’s buyout of Oasis Pro makes it a U.S. tokenization compliance leader

Ondo Finance has finalized its acquisition of Oasis Pro, securing essential U.S. regulatory infrastructure to support tokenized securities. The deal equips Ondo with a broker-dealer, alternative trading system (ATS), and transfer agent license. With these assets, Ondo aims to lead the compliant evolution of tokenized securities in the United States.

Full Regulatory Access Positions Ondo for Market Leadership

The acquisition grants Ondo critical U.S. regulatory licenses through Oasis Pro’s FINRA and SEC-registered entities. These include a broker-dealer, an ATS, and a registered transfer agent. Together, these tools enable Ondo to offer a fully compliant ecosystem for tokenized securities.

This access enables Ondo to operate across primary issuance, secondary trading, and capitalization management in accordance with U.S. financial laws. It also strengthens Ondo’s role in building regulated on-chain capital markets. This positions the firm ahead of competitors seeking offshore solutions or lacking formal compliance pathways.

With these licenses, Ondo can now manage both public and private tokenized securities through a single, unified platform. It can also facilitate private placements, underwriting, and M&A services. These expanded functions reinforce its presence in regulated financial services built on blockchain.

Strategic Deal Enhances Tokenized Securities Infrastructure

Oasis Pro brings proven expertise in digital asset compliance and trading infrastructure. It was among the first to settle digital securities in fiat and stablecoins like USDC and DAI. Its infrastructure now extends to real-world assets (RWAs), including debt, equity, and structured products.

Ondo gains immediate operational capability through this infrastructure, which supports token issuance, transfer, and secondary trading. This strategic alignment strengthens Ondo’s ability to bridge traditional finance with blockchain-based markets. It also brings operational maturity and reliability to Ondo’s tokenized securities offerings.

Ondo now offers a secure, regulated gateway into U.S. capital markets. The platform will cater to both institutional users and fintech partners. Its regulatory stature eliminates key barriers to adoption in this rapidly expanding sector.

Growth Outlook for Ondo in the Tokenized Securities Sector

Ondo Finance currently manages over $1.76 billion in tokenized assets. The Oasis Pro acquisition extends its operational footprint and regulatory certainty in a $18 trillion projected market. This gives Ondo a solid advantage in accessing U.S. capital and scaling its offerings.

The broader sector is seeing momentum, with institutional interest in real-world asset tokenization rising sharply. Ondo’s regulatory clarity allows it to meet that demand with compliant, transparent financial products. This includes tokenized securities across treasuries, equities, and private market instruments.

As regulation becomes central to tokenization, Ondo’s fully licensed framework offers unmatched confidence in the space. The acquisition demonstrates a shift from innovation to infrastructure-driven trust. Ondo now holds the tools to shape the next phase of tokenized securities in the U.S. market.

 

The post Ondo Finance Secures U.S. Regulatory Powerhouse with Oasis Pro Acquisition appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

The post Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With the Federal Reserve’s forthcoming decision on interest rates causing speculation, Bitcoin‘s value remains stable at $115,400. China’s surprising maneuvers in the financial landscape have shifted expected market trends, prompting deeper examination by investors into analysts’ past evaluations regarding rate reductions. Continue Reading:Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next? Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/will-bitcoin-soar-or-stumble-next
COM
COM$0.004952-4.29%
LayerNet
NET$0.00000205-6.81%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:09
Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Forward Industries gooit het roer om met een flinke financiële zet: het bedrijf lanceert een zogeheten “At The Market” aandelenprogramma van maar liefst $4 miljard. Het programma geeft het bedrijf flexibiliteit om op elk gewenst moment aandelen te verkopen, wat vooral handig is voor het uitbreiden van hun Solana treasury... Het bericht Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Meteora
MET$0.1688-3.48%
MANTRA
OM$0.09203-4.99%
OP
OP$0.3581-5.68%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 01:31
OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

PANews reported on September 17th that on-chain sleuth ZachXBT tweeted that OpenVPP ( $OVPP ) announced this week that it was collaborating with the US government to advance energy tokenization. SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce subsequently responded, stating that the company does not collaborate with or endorse any private crypto projects. The OpenVPP team subsequently hid the response. Several crypto influencers have participated in promoting the project, and the accounts involved have been questioned as typical influencer accounts.
OpenVPP
OVPP$0.01471-28.45%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0006619-8.06%
Share
PANews2025/09/17 23:58

Trending News

More

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

Crypto Whales Bet Big On The Top Crypto Presales: Should You Buy These Crypto Presales Before 2026?

Exclusive Interview with Astar Founder: Sounding the Web3 Horn in Japan, Major Update for "Sony Chain" Coming in a few months

Quick Reads

More

What Drives Dino Tycoon (TYCOON) Price? 7 Factors You Must Watch

What is Dino Tycoon TYCOON? An Introduction to Cryptocurrency

MYX Finance: A Rising Force in Decentralized Finance

CROS: Revolutionizing Game Advertising with Blockchain and AI

How to Buy Dino Tycoon (TYCOON)

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,945.75
$103,945.75$103,945.75

-1.70%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,519.59
$3,519.59$3,519.59

-1.93%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$161.68
$161.68$161.68

-3.03%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.2754
$2.2754$2.2754

-2.21%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16390
$0.16390$0.16390

-1.83%