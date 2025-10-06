Ondo Finance Secures U.S. Regulatory Powerhouse with Oasis Pro Acquisition

TLDR

Ondo Finance has finalized its acquisition of Oasis Pro, securing essential U.S. regulatory infrastructure to support tokenized securities. The deal equips Ondo with a broker-dealer, alternative trading system (ATS), and transfer agent license. With these assets, Ondo aims to lead the compliant evolution of tokenized securities in the United States.

Full Regulatory Access Positions Ondo for Market Leadership

The acquisition grants Ondo critical U.S. regulatory licenses through Oasis Pro’s FINRA and SEC-registered entities. These include a broker-dealer, an ATS, and a registered transfer agent. Together, these tools enable Ondo to offer a fully compliant ecosystem for tokenized securities.

This access enables Ondo to operate across primary issuance, secondary trading, and capitalization management in accordance with U.S. financial laws. It also strengthens Ondo’s role in building regulated on-chain capital markets. This positions the firm ahead of competitors seeking offshore solutions or lacking formal compliance pathways.

With these licenses, Ondo can now manage both public and private tokenized securities through a single, unified platform. It can also facilitate private placements, underwriting, and M&A services. These expanded functions reinforce its presence in regulated financial services built on blockchain.

Strategic Deal Enhances Tokenized Securities Infrastructure

Oasis Pro brings proven expertise in digital asset compliance and trading infrastructure. It was among the first to settle digital securities in fiat and stablecoins like USDC and DAI. Its infrastructure now extends to real-world assets (RWAs), including debt, equity, and structured products.

Ondo gains immediate operational capability through this infrastructure, which supports token issuance, transfer, and secondary trading. This strategic alignment strengthens Ondo’s ability to bridge traditional finance with blockchain-based markets. It also brings operational maturity and reliability to Ondo’s tokenized securities offerings.

Ondo now offers a secure, regulated gateway into U.S. capital markets. The platform will cater to both institutional users and fintech partners. Its regulatory stature eliminates key barriers to adoption in this rapidly expanding sector.

Growth Outlook for Ondo in the Tokenized Securities Sector

Ondo Finance currently manages over $1.76 billion in tokenized assets. The Oasis Pro acquisition extends its operational footprint and regulatory certainty in a $18 trillion projected market. This gives Ondo a solid advantage in accessing U.S. capital and scaling its offerings.

The broader sector is seeing momentum, with institutional interest in real-world asset tokenization rising sharply. Ondo’s regulatory clarity allows it to meet that demand with compliant, transparent financial products. This includes tokenized securities across treasuries, equities, and private market instruments.

As regulation becomes central to tokenization, Ondo’s fully licensed framework offers unmatched confidence in the space. The acquisition demonstrates a shift from innovation to infrastructure-driven trust. Ondo now holds the tools to shape the next phase of tokenized securities in the U.S. market.

