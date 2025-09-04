Ondo Launches Global Markets: 100+ Tokenized U.S. Stocks on Ethereum

Key Takeaways: Ondo’s tokenized equities are designed to mimic stablecoin functions, allowing use across DeFi, not just for passive holding.

Trading volume and liquidity mechanisms for these tokens are likely to vary by region and jurisdiction.

Ondo is among the first to offer tokenized U.S. stocks on Ethereum at scale, with expansion plans across other chains.

Ondo Finance and the Ondo Foundation have launched a platform offering tokenized access to over 100 U.S. stocks and ETFs, according to a press release issued on September 3.

The new service, Ondo Global Markets, is available to eligible non-U.S. investors in regions including Asia-Pacific, Africa, and Latin America.

Ondo Global Markets for Non-U.S. Investors

The platform is currently live on Ethereum and will expand to BNB Chain, Solana, and Ondo Chain. It allows 24/5 minting and redemption of tokenized securities, backed one-to-one by underlying assets held at U.S.-registered broker-dealers and by cash in transit.

“Global investors can now access the largest selection of transferable tokenized U.S. stocks and ETFs on chain,” said Nathan Allman, founder and CEO of Ondo Finance.

The product integrates with leading DeFi and wallet infrastructure providers, including Chainlink, Trust Wallet, BitGo, and Ledger Live. Supported tokenized assets are transferable between users and can be incorporated into decentralized applications.

Ondo stated that users will gain exposure to the total economic return of the securities. Price data is provided by Chainlink, and token transfers are supported around the clock, subject to jurisdictional restrictions.

Tokenized Products to Track Popular Stocks

According to the company, tokenized equities can be traded peer-to-peer or used within protocols in a manner similar to stablecoins, with the added backing of exchange-traded financial instruments.

Ondo Global Markets lists products that track the real-time performance of underlying assets. For instance, NVDAon tracks NVDA with a current price of $171, and GOOGLon tracks GOOGL with a current price of $230. The latter has seen a 10% increase over the past 24 hours due to the favorable result of Google’s antitrust case.

The company plans to expand its listed offerings to several hundred assets by year-end and said the rollout is designed to reduce access barriers to U.S. markets for international investors.

Ondo (ONDO) is trading at $0.96, up by 4% as the community sees the announcement as the beginning of the next stage of the financial market.

While regulatory limitations apply, infrastructure for tokenized securities is developing alongside growing interest from exchanges and financial institutions.