ONDO Price Prediction: Will It Break $2 or Fall Below $1?

ONDO is currently trading at $1.00, up by 2.09% during the day. The gain aside, trading activity declined precipitously by 46.11% and was at $139.38 million within the last 24 hours. When viewed at the weekly level, ONDO dipped minimally by 0.24%, indicating consolidation and not robust directionality.
Crypto analysts refer to ONDO’s chart as sitting at a breaking point. Narrowing price movement and declining trading activity see investors holding back, looking forward to a decisive breakout.
Crypto analyst Alpha Crypto Signal highlighted that ONDO is forming a symmetrical triangle pattern on the daily chart. This structure, often associated with upcoming volatility, shows the token compressing between lower highs and higher lows, while trading volume tapers off, a textbook case of consolidation.
Currently, The coin is trading just above the 9-day EMA and 50-day SMA, although both lines are neutral, highlighting no definitive direction. Technicians point out that breaking out above $1.05 may open the door to an advance into the $1.20 region, and higher.
However, breaking through support at $0.95 may precipitate another steeper decline, which has the possibility of returning into the region of $0.85–$0.80. The current position has been characterized by analysts as “primed for expansion” with the determining move due imminently.
Also Read | Ondo Builds Momentum, Indicators Support Move Toward $1.25 Zone
According to DigitalCoinPrice forecasts, It could climb significantly, projecting a possible rally to $2.21 by the end of 2025. The platform expects the token to surpass its previous peak of $2.14, establishing a new trading range between $1.93 and $2.21.
Changelly’s 2025 prediction is more modest. Their prediction foresees ONDO trading at prices ranging from $1.17 to $1.29 with the average price of about $1.21. By August 2025, forecasts see the possibility of falling to $0.98, with the potential rallying only up to $1.21, indicating a more bearish attitude.
Also Read | ONDO Poised for Breakout: Analyst Targets $1.17 Surge