ONDO Token Eyes Breakout Amid Ondo Finance’s Expansion in Tokenized Assets

Ondo Finance (ONDO) is emerging as one of the leading names in the tokenization trend, particularly in US Treasury bonds (treasuries).

However, the ONDO token price still shows a certain degree of stagnation. Will this token witness a breakout in the future?

Positive Outlook for Ondo Finance

Over the past two years, the tokenized treasuries market has grown explosively by 6,880%, led by giants such as BlackRock and Ondo Finance. Notably, Ondo Finance focuses on delivering yields from US Treasuries and is expanding into new markets.

Ondo led the tokenized U.S. Treasuries. Source: Sei

Recently, Ondo launched its tokenized treasuries product on the Sei network, where institutional-grade assets can be traded with sub-second transaction finality. This marks an important milestone, enabling Ondo to reach institutional and retail investors in the RWA space.

In addition, Ondo Global Markets is experimenting with revolutionary features. Ondo Finance mints tokenized stocks such as Spotify, ASML, or Sharplink through the USDon stablecoin and immediately redeems them back into USDon. This supports the claim that tokenization’s most compelling short-term value proposition lies in expanding access. This access is to global financial markets.

From a technical perspective, the ONDO token is showing a rather positive price structure. Analysts consider the $0.85 zone a key support level on the daily chart. A rebound from this zone could push the price toward $1.25–$1.30 in the short term. Conversely, if the market breaches the $0.85 level, ONDO may retreat to around $0.60. This retreat could allow it to consolidate again in preparation for the next rally.

At the time of writing, ONDO is trading at $0.9269, down 1.6% over the past 24 hours and 56.7% below its December 2024 ATH.

ONDO/USD 1D chart. Source: Dark Knight on X

Overall market sentiment remains tilted toward the upside, with many opinions favoring a positive outlook. These opinions suggest that ONDO is “still significantly undervalued” compared to its long-term potential. Expectations for the ONDO ETF could be a price driver in the future.

However, short-term risks persist, especially if the broader market experiences high volatility. These risks could intensify if selling pressure from short-term investors increases around the $1.00 level. Nevertheless, the long-term outlook for Ondo Finance and the ONDO token is still viewed positively.

This optimism is supported by its solid fundamentals, expansion into other blockchain ecosystems, and leading role in the tokenized treasuries sector.

