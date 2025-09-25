One address bought the dip and saw a short-term surge of 530% in GAIN.

PANews reported on September 25th that, according to Aiyi , the address 0x951…141de bought GAIN at almost its short-term low, purchasing $ 20,200 at an average price of $ 0.00625 . This resulted in a profit of $ 107,000 within an hour, a return of 530% . As of press time, no sales activity had been recorded from this address.

